Nilah receives massive mid-patch nerfs in League of Legends 12.13, changes hit Base Stats and Formless Blade

Ever since her launch a couple of days ago with League of Legends patch 12.13, Nilah has had a staggeringly high win rate. In just over 24 hours, she was able to average a 52.44 percent win rate across all competitive ranks, according to U.GG.

Fortunately, the new melee-ADC was hit with a significant number of nerfs a couple of hours ago with the 12.13 mid-patch update. Riot has toned down her kit significantly in an attempt to make her more manageable in the laning phase and during late-game team fights.

Unlike some of the previous champion releases, who start the rank climb slowly and gradually work their way up the win rate ladder, Nilah had a staggeringly high rate right off the bat.

She came out swinging during her release, and in a matter of hours, Nilah became one of the most overpowered League of Legends champion releases in a very long time.

Nilah receives massive mid-patch nerfs in League of Legends

The recent Nilah nerfs have hit her base stats considerably, toning it down. Her passive Joy Unending and Formless Blade ability will also have their numbers reduced as the developers look to balance the character in the current season 12 meta.

Here are all the changes that made their way to Nilah’s kit in the recent mid-patch nerfs:

Base health: 590 > 570

Base armor: 30 > 27

Joy Unending (passive) heal increase: 10 percent > 7.5 percent

Joy Unending (passive) shield increase: 20 percent > 15 percent

Formless Blade (Q) empowered attacks: 110 percent total AD > 100 percent total AD

Formless Blade (Q) bonus attack speed 15 to 65 percent (based on level) > 10 to 60 percent (based on level)

Slipstream (E) recharge rate: 24/21/18/15/12 > 26/22.5/19/15.5/12

While it remains to be seen how well the nerfs translate in the upcoming days and where Nilah sits as per her win rate, many in the community are hoping that she does not go down the same path as Zeri.

Ever since Zeri's launch in January this year, Riot Games has had a tough time balancing her. Though she kept receiving nerfs over a series of patches, the developers are yet to find a stable solution.

Hopefully, this will not be the case with Nilah even if she gets charted for some changes in 12.14, which is expected to hit in two weeks' time.

