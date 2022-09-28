Ninja and Dr DisRespect to reunite on Fortnite stream today after years

Tyler "Ninja" and Herschel "Dr DisRespect" will be collaborating on stream today, more than two years after the latter's mysterious ban from Twitch. The exciting news comes as a result of the former getting out of his contract with the Amazon-owned company so that he may start streaming on different platforms without restrictions.

The dynamic duo will be joined by none other than TimTheTatman, making for a fantastic experience for the battle royale streamers.

Ninja @Ninja It’s been years but I can finally say I’ll be playing with @DrDisrespect next Wednesday along side @timthetatman in Fortnite for some epic trios It’s been years but I can finally say I’ll be playing with @DrDisrespect next Wednesday along side @timthetatman in Fortnite for some epic trios https://t.co/B1lsaQcyxk

Dr DisRespect, Ninja, and TimTheTatman Fortnite collab is today

The trio — Dr DisResepct, Ninja, and TimTheTatman — ruled the FPS streaming scene back in the day. H1Z1, PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty were some of the games they excelled at, and their combined popularity took streaming to new heights. Unfortunately, that stopped after two of them parted ways with the purple platform.

Ninja's Mixer deal in August 2019 saw him away from Twitch for a considerable period of time, while Dr DisRespect's ban from the platform in June 2020 kept him from collaborating with streamers on the purple platform. This was due to the dangers of Terms of Service violations.

Now that the blue-haired Fortnite fiend has no exclusivity deal with Twitch, he can easily stream on the red platform. TimTheTatman can also join in on the fun because he moved exclusively to YouTube Gaming last September, a decision which, at the time, made quite some noise in the streaming community.

TimTheTatman and Dr DisRespect have been collaborating together for months now, dropping in Warzone and Apex Legends together to indulge in some good old-fashioned shooting. With Ninja joining the duo, OG fans of the streamers will surely be reminded of the old times when all three streamed on Twitch.

There is some concern, however, that Ninja's multi-streaming strategy might take a hit, considering Dr DisRespect is still banned from Twitch and how appearing on YT Gaming might trigger a ban for Blevins.

Fan reactions in anticipation of event

Each of these content creators is highly popular in the streaming space, meaning the fact that they are collaborating has made quite the buzz in the gaming world, with loads of people expressing their feelings about the event on Twitter.

RebelPatriotTV @RebelPatriotTV @Ninja @DrDisrespect @timthetatman The two-time and the two-ton... we need a nickname for Ninja now... hmmm... idk if you get the two in the name yet maybe we keep it simple.. Blue Steel... 🤣 @Ninja @DrDisrespect @timthetatman The two-time and the two-ton... we need a nickname for Ninja now... hmmm... idk if you get the two in the name yet maybe we keep it simple.. Blue Steel... 🤣 https://t.co/p2Aw6utORz

Watch the live stream now

Fans can find Ninja, Dr DisRespect ,and TimTheTatman streaming on their respective channels on YouTube and elsewhere — except Twitch.

