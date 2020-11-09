Ninja reveals why he chose Twitch over YouTube

After making a move to Mixer from Twitch, popular online streamer Ninja has finally returned to Twitch and that's where he's staying.

Ninja is probably one of the biggest celebrities of the gaming community. So when Mixer shut down, it was no surprise that many online platforms would want him to stream under their banner. The streamer tried doing impromptu streams on both YouTube and Twitch but he ultimately settled on Twitch.

Why Twitch and not YouTube? Ninja speaks!

While both Twitch and YouTube are video streaming services, the former caters to streamers only while the latter has all kinds of videos available. From music videos to cooking to tutorials for how to get good at Fortnite, YouTube caters to a broad audience.

However, there are a few issues specific to streamers which Ninja spoke about in a recent stream.

Primarily, YouTube has no clipping feature. So, if there's a really nice moment which occurs in the stream, viewers won't be able to extract that small clip from the entire stream and post it. To re-watch that small portion, viewers would have to watch the entire stream to get to that point. This is a difficult exercise for streams which go on for hours. The 'Clip' feature on Twitch allows viewers to make short 60 second clips of their favorite portions in a stream.

Secondly, YouTube does not support gifted subs. This is a good revenue stream for streamers and its absence is notable. According to Ninja, there's so much that streamers could achieve by streaming on Twitch or by doing something else while on that platform.

Also, when it comes to YouTube, viewers don't generally go to the site to watch live streams. People relate YouTube to pre-recorded videos only, which does reduce the impact of live streams on the site.

To top it all off, doing something good on YouTube wouldn't really draw that much attention. For instance, media outlets rarely write about YouTubers getting high followers on a live stream. However, if a YouTuber does something controversial, YouTubers as a whole face flak for it. This can make the entire exercise feel counterproductive.