Nintendo Switch 2 leaks from Tokyo Game Show 2023: Metroid Prime 4, third-party support, and more

At the recent Tokyo Game Show 2023 event, fans were surprised not to see any Nintendo Switch 2 information. However, post-show leaks suggest that Nintendo did showcase their next-gen console to industry partners and developers. These include details concerning first-party games and how third-party studios react to this highly-anticipated upcoming piece of tech.

On top of past Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, the pieces may start to fall into place.

All Nintendo Switch 2 rumors from Tokyo Game Show 2023

Insider Nash Weedle on X (formerly Twitter) has divulged a bunch of interesting details about the upcoming Nintendo platform. To start off, let's focus on first-party titles. The games in question are Super Mario Bros Wonder and Metroid Prime 4, with the former being the latest 2D entry in Nintendo's iconic platformer series. As per the leak, it is not a standalone game and will be followed by sequels in the future.

It seems like the development team brainstormed various ideas, which is not atypical for the company. However, not every concept has made it in. Any leftovers or discarded ideas will be incorporated into the next entries. The other is the upcoming sci-fi first-person adventure game in the prestigious Metroid series. Prime 4 has been in development for a while now, and fans await more.

According to the leaker, developer Retro Studios is currently in the marketing phase for the game. It is suggested that the "technical deployment" for Metroid Prime 4 is "overwhelming." Furthermore, there seem to be many new features, with previous leaks suggesting massive sandbox environments, so this may have some merit to it.

Besides these, third-party developers get a look at Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Major developer Panic Button, who is behind some of the most technically impressive ports on the current Nintendo Switch, is onboard as expected. In fact, they are supposedly working on a big third-party port. On that note, studios were also shown technical demos behind doors at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

This includes Xbox employees who have seen these demos in action. One of them has come away impressed with what has been achieved on Nintendo's next-gen hardware. As such, it seems like third-party developers will flock to Nintendo more than ever.

Overall, if the rumors are to be believed, things look good for Nintendo Switch 2. Past rumors peg it as a fairly capable portable device, but given the pace at which these leaks have emerged, we should find out soon.