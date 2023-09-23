5 biggest games revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Tokyo Game Show 2023 introduced excited fans to several reveals and announcements. While much of them largely featured niche and known upcoming games, that does not mean the showcase lacked major highlights. From Capcom to SEGA and Like A Dragon to Persona, there was something for fans of nearly every major Japanese publisher and genre.

Here are the best announcements from the Tokyo Game Show 2023 for players to check out.

5 biggest game announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2023

1) The latest Like A Dragon games stomp onto Xbox Game Pass

The Like A Dragon series continues to gain traction thanks to brand new installments in the pipeline. Xbox has now confirmed that Like A Dragon: Ishin!, which was released earlier this year, is headed to their Game Pass subscription service. Additionally, the upcoming Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name is also coming day one to Game Pass when it launches on November 9, 2023.

Both of these are great introductions to newcomers intrigued by the franchise. Players should check them out before the next mainline installment, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, arrives next year for consoles and PC platforms.

2) Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy release date

As showcased at Tokyo Game Show 2023, Capcom's iconic Ace Attorney series gets another revamped and remastered collection in the form of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy. This package includes

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice

Plus 2 previously DLC-only Special Episodes

Players who couldn't check out the Nintendo-exclusive series before can now look forward to this underrated graphic adventure series featuring the titular protagonist, who must solve various mysteries and bring the culprit to light. Grab the collection on January 25, 2024, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

The original Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. So, players who are uncertain about getting their hands on Apollo Justice may want to check this out first to come to grips with gameplay when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass on September 26, 2023.

3) New Persona 3 Reload trailer

Persona 3 Reload is arriving next year, and fans are excited to revisit a modern reconstruction of the beloved PS2 JRPG. Featuring brand new combat elements and new story beats but familiar antagonistic faces, the Conflicting Fates trailer shown at Tokyo Game Show 2023 offers a new look at the upcoming RPG. Step back into the shoes of SEES and tackle the mystery of the Dark Hour on February 2, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

4) Dragon's Dogma 2 Gameplay Deep Dive trailer

Dragon's Dogma 2 is another upcoming Capcom title on everyone's radar. Tokyo Game Show 2023 offered the first in-depth look at the hugely anticipated open-world action RPG. The combat has been enhanced over the original, with flashy yet tight-knit action that players can tweak as per their chosen Vocation. With a large world waiting teeming with monsters to explore, the game is set to arrive on PlayStation 5. Xbox Series X|S and PC.

5) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC 2: Conqueror of Jiangdong

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty has seen decent success after debuting earlier this year. Koei Tecmo's latest action RPG is set in the Three Kingdoms era and throws supernatural elements into the mix for a unique experience. While the first DLC is out already, the second one, called Conqueror of Jiangdong, is on its way soon. This will offer players a new story, new areas, and new monsters to battle with as much, if not greater, challenge than the base game is known for.