"No guys really want to date her" - Disguised Toast reveals he will host dating show for Twitch streamer Emily Wang on one condition

During a livestream on April 16, 2024, Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" revealed that he would host a dating show for fellow content creator Emily Wang on one condition. At the beginning of the broadcast, Disguised Toast mentioned that he had been playing a lot of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) because people thought he was "washed" at the game.

He stated:

"I've also been playing a lot of TFT. A lot of people think I'm washed at TFT. A lot of people! I'm not going to name names, though. But a lot of people think I'm washed at TFT. So, I need to prove once and for all that I am, in fact, not washed."

The 32-year-old then disclosed making a wager with Twitch streamer Emily Wang, claiming that he would "do better" than her in TFT. Disguised Toast announced that if Emily Wang won the bet, he would have to host a dating show for her.

The DSG owner elaborated:

"I have made a little wager against another TFT streamer by the name of Emily Wang that I would do better than her. If she wins, I have to throw a dating show for her so that she can find a guy. She's a mess, and no guys really want to date her."

"I would be responsible for finding her an unfortunate soul" - Disguised Toast opens up about making a bet with Twitch streamer Emily Wang

Disguised Toast continued the conversation, jokingly saying that he would be responsible for finding an "unfortunate soul" to date Emily Wang if she won their TFT wager:

"I would be then responsible for finding her an unfortunate soul that would have the displeasure of being her boyfriend."

Timestamp: 00:06:25

Jeremy also mentioned what Emily Wang would be required to do if he won against her:

"If I win, then she has to pay for the next DSG dinner. So, you know... a pretty fair trade, I would say."

Commenting on his TFT skills, the Twitch streamer added:

"So, I've been playing a lot of TFT off stream. I don't think I'm 'good' good. But, I'm getting a little bit better. I would say I'm at my strongest this set. I've played more games this set than I've ever played."

Emily Wang is a well-known streamer who joined Twitch in 2012. She is best known for playing Teamfight Tactics and has racked up over 5,873 hours of playtime. At the time of writing, Wang boasted 227,935 followers and averaged over 2.8k viewers per stream.

