No Indian BGMI teams to compete at PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, here’s why

In a recent development regarding the world of PUBG Mobile Esports, it was revealed that no Indian team will feature in the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals. The news broke yesterday after the completion of the third week of the League Stage.

Earlier, there were known slots for 15 teams for the Grand Finals, while there was one vacant seat that had to be allocated for a specially invited roster. This information caused much speculation in the Indian gaming community, with fans hoping that the 16th slot would be awarded to an Indian team.

This speculation from fans arose as, in 2021, the publisher had included an Indian team directly in the PMGC Grand Finals. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was available at the time, which is no longer the case.

Tencent reveals updated format for PMGC 2022

Developer Tencent put an end to all speculation on November 27 after making some changes to the format of the PUBG Mobile event. Initially, three teams were to be invited for the final, but the count has now been reduced to two. While a total of four teams from the Last Chance Stage were set to qualify for the Grand Finals, their number has increased to five.

This news disappointed a lot of Indian fans who were hoping to see an Indian squad compete at the Global Championship.

This is the second time that no Indian team will be present at the PMGC. Due to PUBG Mobile's ban in 2020, rosters from the country were unable to feature in the inaugural edition. The government banned BGMI in July this year, due to which the nation has not been invited once again.

However, Krafton recently stated that they are working hard to resolve the concerned issues and resume BGMI's services in the country.

The slot distribution of the 16 competing teams in the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals can be seen in the picture below:

Slot distribution of Global Championship Finals

Nine teams qualified from three groups of the League Stage Two specially invited teams in the Grand Finals Top five teams from the Last Chance Stage of the championship.

The Grand Finals of the Championship 2022 will be held from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Qualified teams for PMGC Grand Finals

Specially invited

Team SMG (China) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

From Group Stage

Buriram United (Thailand) Influence Chemin (Brazil) S2G Esports (Turkey) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Nova Esports (China) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) Geek Fam (Indonesia) Four Angry Men (China) T2K Esports (Nepal)

The Survival Stage is scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 2 and will feature 24 teams. The top five rosters for the finals will qualify from the Last Chance, which will be played for two days, on December 3 and 4.

