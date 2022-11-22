PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Grand Finals: Qualified teams so far

Eight out of the 16 PMGC 2022 finalists have been confirmed following the conclusion of the second week of the League Stage. The $1.5 million Grand Finals are scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from December 6 to 8, 2023. It will feature three special invite-teams, out of which, two have already been confirmed by Tencent before the start of the league.

Global Championship 2022 Format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Each group stage has three direct tickets for the finals, while the other four will be given to the top four teams of the league final phase, named The Last Chance Survival. Two out of the three groups have recently wrapped up after featuring in 24 matches each. The last group, named Yellow, is set to start on November 24.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals so far

Special Invites

1) Team SMG (China)

2) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

3) TBD

From Group Red

3) Buriram United (Thailand)

4) Influence Chemin (Brazil)

5) S2G Esports (Turkey)

From Group Green

6) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)

7) Nova Esports (China)

8) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)

China's Team SMG received an invite for the finals after winning the 2022 PEL Summer Finals, which was held from August 18 to 21, 2022. The next two teams from the event qualified for the League Stage in which Nova Esports managed to qualify for the finals from Group Green. LGD Gaming, who was in Group Red, failed to make it to the top three and advanced to the Survival Stage. Alter Ego Limax, who topped the 2022 regional PMGC points rankings, has been invited to the finals. The third team for the special invite is yet to be confirmed.

From November 10 to 13, the PMGC Group Red took place where Thailand's Buriram United secured first place after 24 games. Influence Chemin dominated the first three days but could not hold on to their first spot till the end, slipping to second place in the overall standings. S2G Esports managed to beat seasoned teams like LGD, Bigetron and Nigma Galaxy and secured third place.

The toughest group, Green, was played from 17 November to 20 November and saw many nail-biting moments over the course of 24 matches. In the end, GodLike Stalwart took the top spot to their name, while Nova Esports, who won the previous two PMGCs in a row, earned second position. Fire Flux Esports had a surprise entry to third place.

The league stage has a huge prize pool of $2.5 million and will end on December 4. You can catch all the matches live on PUBG Mobile Esports channels of YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and TikTok from 4.15 PM IST on each match day.

