PMGC League Group Red: Winning team, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

After four days of intense competition between the Group Red teams, the first, second, and third placed teams have finally earned their slots for the PMGC Grand Finals while the teams in fourth to eleventh place have entered the Survival Stage. The five teams at the bottom of the table have been eliminated from the prestigious tournament.

Thailand's Buriram United emerged victorious in Group Red with 300 points, claiming pole position from Infuence Chemin with just one match to go. The last two days saw a thriller fight between both of these talented teams. Turkish squad S2G put up an excellent showing in the last three days and managed to obtain a ticket to the Grand Finals, with the team's superstar, HamsiGw, being named the MVP of Group Red.

PMGC Group Red Prize Pool distribution

Group Red in the PMGC featured a total prize pool of $463K, from which Buriram United, Infuence Chemin, and S2G received $90K, $85K, and $80K, respectively. In addition to the prize pool mentioned below, each team has also been awarded $10K in appearance fees.

Buriram United - $90K - Finals Influence Chemin - $85K - Finals S2G Esports - $80K - Finals LGD Gaming - $22K - Survival Stage Agonxi8 Esports - $21K - Survival Stage DRS Gaming - $20K - Survival Stage Bigetron RA - $19K - Survival Stage 4Rivals - $18K - Survival Stage Titan Gaming - $17K - Survival Stage Nigma Galaxy - $16K - Survival Stage Box Gaming - $15K - Survival Stage The Infinity - $14K - Eliminated Madbulls - $13K - Eliminated Team Queso - $12K - Eliminated R8 Esports - $11K - Eliminated emTek Stormx - $10K - Eliminated

China's LGD Gaming could not make it to the top three and failed to qualify for the Grand Finals from the Group Stage. Fortunately, they received a ticket for the Survival Stage.

Despite not winning a single game, Pakistani side i8 Esports displayed consistent performances to secure fourth place on the overall scoreboard. The team is playing for the very first time in the PMGC and has put up some impressive performances so far.

Nepal's DRS and Indonesia's Bigetron RA also managed to claim spots for the Survival Stage. Nigma Galaxy and Box Gaming showcased some extraordinary gameplay in the final game, helping them enter the Survival Stage.

It was a major shock for Thai fans as one of the country's best squads, The Infinity, was eliminated. Similarly, Team Queso and R8 Esports failed to perform up to expectations and were eliminated as well.

The second group, Group Green, will compete from November 17 to 20, following the same format and prize pool distribution as the Red Group. The PMGC League Stage has a total of three groups with 16 squads each from around the globe.

