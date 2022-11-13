PMGC League Group Red Day 4: Overall standings, MVP, top three teams qualify for Grand Finals, and more

All 24 matches in the PMGC Group Red have been played, with Thai team Buriram United emerging as the table toppers. The top three squads from the overall standings have qualified for the Grand Finals, while those ranked fourth to eleventh are advancing to the Survival Stage. The rest of the teams have been eliminated from the contest.

Brazilian squad Influence Chemin, who was in the top spot after Day 3, slipped to second place with 282 points at the end of Day 4. S2G, a team from Turkey, managed to secure third place and reserve a place for themselves in the Grand Finals.

HamsiGw from S2G was declared the MVP of the Group. He acquired 46 eliminations and dealt 8,831 damage in 24 matches. Mentioned below are all the teams that have qualified for the Grand Finals, as well as the sides going to the Survival Stage.

Qualified teams for PMGC Grand Finals

Buriram United Influence Chemin S2G

Qualified teams for Survival Stage

LGD I8 Esports DRS Gaming Bigetron Esports 4Rivals Titan Gaming Nigma Galaxy Box Gaming

PMGC Group Red overall standings

Top eight teams from PMGC Group Red (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 19 - Erangel

Popular Indonesian team Bigetron RA started the final day with a 13-kill victory to strengthen their position on the Group Red overall scoreboard. Team Queso, Buriram United, Infinity, and LGD collected 20, 18, 12, and 11 points, respectively, in the 19th match.

Buriram United, with 251 points, took first place in the overall rankings after this game as Influence Chemin had earned only six points, bringing their total to 241.

Match 20 - Miramar

Turkish team S2G claimed a 10-kill Chicken Dinner and came fourth with 207 points in the overall rankings. i8 and LGD also fought well and occupied the second and third places with 11 and six points. They were followed by R8 Esports, who were still in the bottom spot on the overall scoreboard. Buriram United and Influence Chemin did not earn a single point in this game.

12th to 16th-ranked teams have been eliminated from PMGC 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 21 - Sanhok

With an 11-kill win in the third match of the day, Influence Chemin once again took pole position, placing them 11 points ahead of the second-ranked team. Box, 4Rivals, and R8 registered 19, 18, and 11 points, respectively. Nigma, LGD, and i8 grabbed three points each in this game.

Match 22 - Erangel

This was the fourth Chicken Dinner for S2G, who clinched the 22nd match with 14 eliminations, granting them third place in the overall standings. 4Rivals and i8 Esports garnered 23 points each. They were placed second and third with 11 and 13 kills, respectively. Influence and Buriram scored nine and seven points.

Match 23 - Miramar

The battle for pole position was getting interesting as PMGC League Group Red Day 4 continued. Buriram United won this game to overtake Influence Chemin again and take the top spot. At the end of the 23rd match, the Thai team was eight points ahead of the Brazilian side.

Match 24 - Erangel

Nigma Galaxy and Box Gaming performed well when they needed to survive in the event. They finished first and second in the last match, respectively. Infinity, on the other hand, scored 12 points, but this was not enough. As a result, the side was eliminated.

Poll : 0 votes