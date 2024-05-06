"No label has ever done that": FaZe YourRage praises Kendrick Lamar for waiving copyright claims to his reaction videos

Kick streamer Josh "YourRageGaming," also known as FaZe YourRage, has revealed in a post on X that Kendrick Lamar removed all copyright claims to the streamer's reaction videos. With Lamar's ongoing feud with Drake, many content creators such as Josh have been reacting to several new songs that the American rapper has released over the last couple of days.

The FaZe Clan member praised Kendrick's record label for waiving the rights to his videos, which means the streamer will be able to generate revenue from them. Josh also noted that this was the first time that a music label had done so, writing:

"Kendrick removed all copyright away from all my reactions to his disstracks & is lettin me get paid for all of em. No label has ever done that for me so I’m thankful."

Expand Tweet

FaZe YourRage claims he didn't even have to request Kendrick Lamar for his videos to not get DMCA'd

The issue of copyright and its abuse when it comes to reaction content has been a well-debated point for the streaming and YouTube industry. Just Chatting streamers such as HasanAbi, xQc, and Asmongold have been tackling accusations of taking advantage of other creators by just reacting to their content for years.

While the law may be a bit unclear about using video content made by fellow creators, it is quite strict with music and songs. Record labels are known to issue DMCA takedowns or copyright claims even if a small section of their songs is used in a clip. In such cases, either the video is taken down or the ad revenue is diverted toward the record label.

Expand Tweet

YourRage has surprised many in the community by claiming that his videos containing Kendrick Lamar's latest songs have not been claimed by the music label. He has also mentioned in a subsequent post that the copyright was waived automatically by Kendrick Lamar's label.

In contrast, the Sidemen members recently went through something opposite. A few months ago Joshua Bradley called out the music industry after some of their old videos were copyright claimed.