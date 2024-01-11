"Ain't this an actual crime?" - Popular YouTuber Memeulous accuses Jack Doherty of abusing platform's copyright system, fans react

On January 11, 2024, popular YouTuber Memeulous took to his official handle on X to disclose that Jack Doherty had claimed copyrighted content on his video titled, We Watched JACK DOHERTY. Memeulous shared a screenshot of the email that YouTube sent him, and an excerpt from it reads:

"Hi Memeulous, copyrighted content has been detected in your video "We Watched JACK DOHERTY." The visibility of your video is not impacted, but you can no longer monetize it. The copyright owner is now either monetizing it or receiving analytics about it. This is not a copyright strike and does not affect your channel. Content used - I Took My PARENTS To The Club Ft Antonio Brown."

Memeulous went on to accuse the Kick streamer of abusing YouTube's copyright system, writing:

"Hey, @TeamYouTube, Jack Doherty is abusing YouTube's copyright system by claiming videos that are clearly not infringing on his rights to farm revenue."

With several fans chiming in, X user @EchoMabel wondered if Doherty's antics were an "actual crime":

"Ain't this like an actual crime?"

In response, user @yurnotcerti stated that copyright infringement is "super common" on the Google-owned platform. They added:

"Yeah, but copyright abuse on YouTube is super common because they have a broken system that favors the person claiming the video rather than the person (who) made it. There (are) hundreds if not thousands of companies dedicated to abusing YouTube's system to make false copyright strikes."

"Hope this gets reversed" - Fans give their take as Memeulous accuses Jack Doherty of abusing YouTube's copyright system

As mentioned earlier, numerous netizens have commented on Memeulous' accusations against Jack Doherty. Fellow YouTuber ImAllexx disclosed that one of his videos featuring the Kick content creator was claimed on the platform:

X user @scuffed05 expressed discontent with Doherty's shenanigans, writing:

One fan urged YouTube to reinstate monetization on Memeulous' channel:

Another community member hoped to see the situation resolved. They commented:

"Hope this gets reversed."

YouTube's official handle responded to Memeulous' concerns by stating that they would forward the matter to the "relevant teams for a closer look":

This isn't the first time a content creator has leveled allegations against Doherty. Last year, on December 22, 2023, Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds accused the 20-year-old of "grooming minors."