No Man's Sky Holiday 2022 Expeditions: Exobiology, Leviathan, and more

Hello Games recently announced the Holiday 2022 Expeditions schedule in No Man's Sky, and players are surely going to be excited by the looks of it. The developers have revealed that all four Expeditions that ran this year will make a return over the festive season, providing players with another opportunity to experience it.

The unique time-limited event mode was introduced by the developers back in 2021 to further the notion of letting the community "embark on a shared journey" from a fixed point in the universe. It should be kept in mind that Expedition creates a new save game that players can later turn into Normal or Survival at the end of the Expedition.

The official No Man's Sky blog post from the developers announced that they were bringing back 2022's Expeditions in "a reduxed format" during the festive holiday season, similar to what they did last year. The schedule for the same is as follows:

Exobiology (Expedition 5) - November 24 to December 8: This Expedition situates players in a lonely star system without any wildlife, but they'll have "a towering bipedal creature companion." Along the way, players will get to meet "majestic diplos" and other new species. The Sentinel Quad is up for grabs with this one.

Blighted (Expedition 6) - December 8 to December 22: For this Expedition, players will be chasing a pirate faction called The Blight and their mysterious treasure in No Man's Sky. Hello Games described this Expedition as a "fast-paced treasure hunt" that will feel different from earlier experiences. Players can pick up the Outlaw Cape from this event.

Leviathan (Expedition 7) - December 22 to January 5: This Expedition confines players inside a time loop while bringing roguelike gameplay and treating every death as a hard reset of the time loop. The community of Travellers in No Man's Sky will work on their goal to break free from the shackles of the time loop. It also marked the debut of The Leviathan, the behemoth creature that can be "recruited as an organic addition" to the frigate fleet of the player's capital ship.

Polestar (Expedition 8) - January 5 to January 18: In Expedition 8, players travel the cosmos after preparing their heavy shipping freighter and solving the mysterious reasons that led to the ship's current conditions. The crown jewel of Polestar is the opportunity to grab the Child of Helios egg, a spectral blue jellyfish that will accompany players on their interstellar journeys.

Expeditions in No Man's Sky not only provide a variety of experiences for players who engage in them but also a wide assortment of rewards. The Holiday 2022 Expeditions is a great opportunity for both old and new players, especially those on Nintendo Switch who just joined the fray a month ago.

