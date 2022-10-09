No Man's Sky patch 4.03 official notes: Fixes issues with crafting products, UI glitches for expanding inventories & more 

No Man's Sky's patch 4.0 heralded the Waypoint update, accompanied by a basketful of new features and overhauling plenty of existing ones. All of this was released along with the title's ambitious launch on Nintendo Switch. Pushing a major update during the launch on a new platform sounded "just about silly enough" for Hello Games to want to do it.

As is the case with any such major updates, there are bugs and glitches that players encounter and then report. Patch 4.03 brought remedies for a number of the issues raised by community members in the last couple of days.

With the latest patch, Hello Games has introduced fixes for an issue that halted the "Change Craft Amount" option when crafting products, the problem with how Auto-Power difficulty setting is affecting base power, inconsistencies in the Journey Records Page, and plenty more.

The official blog post for the Waypoint 4.03 patch thanked No Man's Sky players for taking the time to report the issues they have encountered "via Zendesk or console crash reporting." It further stated that the developers were meticulously keeping a note of all feedback and the fixes introduced will go live on all platforms soon.

Without further ado, here's a look at the official patch notes for No Man's Sky in 4.03.

No Man's Sky patch 4.03 official notes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Change Craft Amount” option from working when crafting products.

Fixed a number of issues affecting base power when enabled or disable the Auto-Power difficulty setting.

Fixed an issue that prevented ship and Multi-Tool trade-in prices from being calculated correctly.

Fixed an icon inconsistency in the Journey Records page.

Fixed an issue that caused audio corruption when upgrading inventory slots.

Fixed a number of issues related to selecting the next inventory slot to be upgraded.

Fixed a UI issue that could make it difficult to expand inventories up to their intended maximum dimensions (of 60 for technology and 120 for items).

Fixed an issue that caused some doorways in freighter bases to become blocked.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult for the living ship to land on planets.

Fixed a crash that could occur when pinning a completed journey milestone.

Fixed a crash related to upgrading Multi-Tool inventories.

Fixed a crash related to rendering.

Fixd a number of memory-related crashes.

The blog post assured that Hello Games will keep an eye out for further issues pointed out by players and will release patches to fix them accordingly. No Man's Sky players can raise an issue by submitting a bug report here.

