How to get No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch exclusive rewards? - Items, last date, and more explained

The highly anticipated launch of No Man's Sky, Hello Games' space-faring title, on Nintendo Switch has finally happened, and the initial reception of the port has been promising. The game's release on the new platform was accompanied by a Waypoint update that brought in a plethora of items for players across all platforms.

Hello Games has also marked the game's release on Nintendo Switch with the announcement that an exclusive reward awaits all Switch players that they can get hold of provided they do so before the stipulated period of time.

So how can the Switch interlopers redeem these exclusive items?

No Man's Sky's latest update brings exclusive rewards for Nintendo Switch players

Those who connect to the No Man's Sky servers on Nintendo Switch before November 7, 2022, will bag themselves an exclusive starship and Multi-Tool. Players can claim the set of rewards from the Space Anomaly. The items include the Horizon Vector NX starship and Infinite Neon Mark XXII Multi-Tool.

Players on launch week can claim a free exclusive Switch ship

Both of them sport the iconic red and blue combination of the Switch Joy-Con and make for sleek additions to the early parts of the Switch interlopers' space journey. The launch on Nintendo Switch will encompass six years of updates that mark the redemption arc of No Man's Sky - from a buggy mess to the wonder it is today.

Sadly for Switch interlopers, the port does not include a multiplayer option as of yet. While it is unlikely you will run across another player during exploration normally, the multiplayer aspect of the title, especially the Anomaly, is a significant part of the game and is something that players are hoping is added sometime in the future.

Multiplayer in No Man's Sky (Image via PlayStation.Blog)

It should be noted that when the original title came out in 2016, the much-hyped multiplayer feature was missing. It took Hello Games two years to add that to the game with the Next update, so such an update for the Nintendo Switch port may very well be marked for the future.

Irrespective of that, there's still a lot for new Switch players to chew on in-game while playing solo, especially with the exclusive rewards with the iconic colors. The No Man's Sky community is only growing, and it does not look like Hello Games plans to stop updating the game anytime soon.

A look at the Waypoint update

Patch 4.0 brought a number of new things along with major overhauls of several features in-game. The mechanism of auto-saving and Trade Rockets are excellent additions. The former assuages the fears of players dying without saving their progress, while the latter lets them sell their wares without repeatedly making their way to a trade terminal.

Free and Out Now No Man's Sky Endurance
Freighter Overhaul
Vast Bases
Improved Hangar
NPC Crew
New Bridge
External Windows
Teleporter
Huge Asteroids Fields
Exterior Walkways
Space Atmospherics
Polestar Expedition
Living Frigates
Combat Missions

With Waypoint, Hello Games updated the game's inventory system, increased the level cap of players, ships, and weapons, and provided an information portal for returning players. New game modes have also been introduced for players to experience the title as they deem fit.

Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games, mentioned that "the leap from version 3.0 to 4.0" is their most significant generational jump and "marks a solid foundation for future updates." Waypoint marks the perfect moment for players to start their journey in No Man's Sky.

