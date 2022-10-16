No Man's Sky patch 4.04 official notes: Introduces new difficulty setting, free technology slots, increased stat bonuses and more

No Man's Sky recently received another major update with Waypoint. The new patch brought several new features, like the auto-save option and Trade Rocket, and overhauled existing functions like inventory. Hello Games recently pushed patch 4.04 that brings a large number of fixes "from first few days of Wapoint."

Major updates such as Waypoint have a chance of arriving with a number of bugs and glitches that require attention from the developers. They are slowly fixed over the next few patches and 4.04 is one such.

In the latest hotfix, Hello Games announced that players upgrading their save to Waypoint, or those who have already upgraded their save, will get an additional free technology slots. There is also a new difficulty setting in place allowing players to lock themselves from making any further difficulty settings changes. Once toggled on, this setting will be permanent.

No Man's Sky patch 4.04 also brings a plethora of stat bonuses and fixes to a bundle of issues that players have reported. Without further delay, here's a look at the official patch notes for No Man's Sky in 4.04.

No Man's Sky patch 4.04 official notes

Sean Murray @NoMansSky



Containing a tons of fixes from first few days of Waypoint 🏻, and also already starting to see a bunch of improvements based on early feedback



nomanssky.com/2022/10/waypoi… Hotfix 4.04 is out now on PC and other platforms soon to follow

Bug fixes

Players upgrading their save to Waypoint are now awarded additional free technology slots (this fix will also apply to players who have already upgraded their save to Waypoint).

A new difficulty setting has been added which allows players to lock themselves out of any further difficulty settings changes. Once enabled, this action is permanent.

The photon cannon can now be deleted from the ship inventory, providing at least one other weapon is installed.

The strength of starship specialisation bonuses have been increased, so that higher-grade ships receive greater inherent bonuses to their stats. This scales steeply with both class and ship specialisation, so that eg the Explorer class ships will have significantly further warp ranges.

As well as damage, shield and warp bonuses, starships now also have an inherent agility-based stat, which benefits all maneuverability upgrades in the same way as the other specialisation stats affect their relevant upgrades.

Stat bonuses on procedural jetpack upgrades have been increased.

Stat bonuses on procedural hazard protection upgrades have been increased.

Stat bonuses on procedural pulse engine upgrades have been increased.

Stat bonuses on procedural hyperdrive upgrades have been increased.

Fixed an issue that could cause broken tech to permanently block some inventory slots.

Significantly reduced the likelihood of incoming damage to break a piece of technology while the Exosuit shields are charged.

The drop rate of Spawning Sacs retrieved by the living frigate from fleet expeditions has been increased.

The “Starting Slots” difficulty setting now adds additional inventory slots as well as additional companion and squadron slots.

Added a confirm button to the “Delete Base” option when interacting with the Base Computer.

Hazard Protection now notes on the HUD when it is critically damaged.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from loading their manual save in Permadeath.

Fixed an issue that caused the Neutron Cannon to deal nearly no damage.

Fixed an issue that could leave some players floating in space when reloading their save.

Fixed an issue that prevented the correct charging of Exocraft technology.

Fixed an issue that prevented players with very large inventories from seeing all their items when transferring to another inventory, such as a storage container.

Fixed an issue that could cause improbably large numbers of Sentinels to spawn at player settlements in particular multiplayer scenarios.

Fixed an issue that caused missions to fail to recognise when Exocraft technology was correctly charged.

Fixed an issue that caused some items (such as projectile ammunition) to build the wrong amount when first crafted.

Fixed an issue that could cause freighters to be missing their hyperdrive after purchase.

Fixed a number of clashes between changing inventory tabs and changing stack sizes.

Fixed a number of issues where different popups would take the same scrolling input.

Fixed an issue that prevented changing tabs in the freighter inventory while hovering over an empty slot.

Fixed an issue that could strand players on the space station if they managed to dock with a broken pulse engine.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to salvage their only operational starship.

Fixed an issue that prevented technology attachments from appearing on Exocraft.

When reporting a base, the owner’s name is now more clearly displayed in the UI.

Fixed an issue that could cause some newly acquired inventory items to be visually missing from the main inventory.

Fixed a number of issues where old Cargo slots were visible in the UI, such as when viewing ships through the Analysis Visor.

Fixed an issue that could prevent large inventories from being fully displayed in some circumstances (such as when using storage containers).

Fixed an issue that could cause duplicate hyperdrives to be found in crashed and NPC ships during the tutorial.

Fixed an issue that caused Livestock Unit to display too few inventory slots in the UI.

Fixed an issue that caused critically damaged Hazard Protection to appear to become recharged and functional when sitting in the starship.

Fixed an issue that could cause starship salvage to return an invalid price for the ship.

Fixed a number of visual issues with inventory slot unlocking.

Fixed a number of issues that caused Journey Milestone guidance missions to end too early.

Fixed an issue that could prevent bases from correctly uploading.

The visual quality of stars has been improved when using TAA and FSR 2.0.

Fixed an issue that prevented FSR 2.0 from being enabled while using HDR.

Fixed a number of rendering issues with particle effects.

Optimised the rendering of a number of particle effects.

Optimised star and sky rendering.

Fixed a number of visual issues with freighter engines.

Improved the Trade Rocket engine effects.

Fixed an issue that could cause volcanoes to pop out of existence.

The visual effects for the final Atlas Station of the Artemis path have been improved.

Improved the text displayed when viewing cooking items in the catalogue.

Fixed an issue that caused predatory fish to move too slowly.

Fixed a number of text scrolling issues in the info portal.

Fixed a PlayStation 5 crash.

Fixed an Xbox Series S/X crash related to the file system.

Fixed an inventory-related crash that could occur when loading the game.

Fixed a memory-related crash on PlayStation 5.

Fixed a number of networking issues.

Fixed a memory issue related to squadron icon rendering.

Fixed a crash related to Multi-Tool rendering.

Fixed a crashed related to the recipe page within the information portal.

Fixed a memory-related crash on all platforms.

Hello Games' blog post regarding the latest patch thanked No Man's Sky players for taking the time to report the issues and stated that they will continue to pay attention to their feedback to make the required changes. Players can raise a ticket by submitting a bug report here.

