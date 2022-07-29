No Man's Sky guide: Here's how to get Living Frigate after Endurance update

No Man's Sky recently received the Endurance update. The 2016 open-world space exploration title has received several free updates since its poor launch, and this is one of them.

Endurance places a particular emphasis on freighters and tweaks to the massive starships.

Freighter Overhaul

Vast Bases

🛰️Improved Hangar

🧑‍ NPC Crew

New Bridge

External Windows

🛸Teleporter

🪨Huge Asteroids Fields

🤯Exterior Walkways

Space Atmospherics

🪐Polestar Expedition

Living Frigates

Combat Missions



One of several introductions to No Man's Sky is "living frigates." What are they, and how to obtain them? Here is everything readers need to know.

Command fleet of living frigates in No Man's Sky

"Feeding" will be one of their maintanence requirements too (Image via Hello Games)

As the name suggests, they are a type of freighter but organic. They are medium-sized, often smaller than a freighter but larger than a starship.

Except for The Leviathan, they can only be obtained via random encounters in space after building the Dream Aerial. They are also procedurally generated like many other game elements, so they possess varying colors, shapes, and tentacles.

Players must run fleet missions to be able to encounter them. The Dream Aerial can be obtained from a blueprint as a reward for these missions.

However, it is not guaranteed to be given. Once the item is in the user's grasp, they will soon be able to undertake a mission where these living frigates can be encountered.

These organic ships can be fed cooked food, and different food will have varying effects on their mood, thus altering the potential traits and abilities they may get.

Gamers can have a fleet of them, and sending a living frigate on a fleet expedition has a chance of generating a special anomalous event result. These anomalous fleet expeditions result in various organic implants for these living starships.

Additional adjustments have been listed in the patch notes for No Man's Sky's Endurance update:

Living ship upgrades have been adjusted. Procedurally generated weapon modules now do more damage, and the Grafted Eyes can now leech energy from enemy starships.

Living ships can now evolve Neural Shielding, granting them the ability to resist hostile cargo probes.

Living ships can now evolve a Chloroplast Membrane, which will automatically recharge its Neural Assembly using sunlight.

Living ships can now evolve a Wormhole Brain, allowing them to see the economy and conflict levels of unvisited systems on the Galaxy Map.

Players may now acquire and use a Spawning Sac to add additional inventory slots to their living ships.

Fixed an issue that could cause living ship upgrades to choose a lower quality band than intended.

Fixed an issue that prevented procedurally generated living ship upgrades from automatically selecting the starship inventory page when deployed.

Readers should be excited to encounter the living frigates. No Man's Sky is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A Nintendo Switch version will arrive on October 7, replete with every single expansion and update released thus far.

