"No way this is real, right?": Asmongold in disbelief after watching VTuber take Jared Leto's interview for Morbius

Zack "Asmongold" found himself in disbelief while watching Jared Leto being interviewed by a VTuber in a recent stream. The VTuber, who goes by the name of Fubuki Shirakami, is signed to the virtual YouTuber agency Hololive. She is in no way a small-time creator, boasting 2.29 million subscribers on YouTube.

The interview between the two seemed to go well, with the widely different backgrounds of both Fubuki and Jared Leto leading to some intriguing moments, much to the amusement of Zack, who stated:

"Is this real? There's no way this is real, right?"

"He's so weird": Asmongold talks about Jared Leto after watching interview with VTuber

OTK member and Twitch streamer Asmongold is a veteran of the industry and has become known for his humorous commentary on various topics. The streamer reacted to the interview between the duo and gleaned that Jared Leto seemed to be at a loss for words. This caused him to state:

"He's so weird. Jared Leto is so f**king weird. And I feel like if he wasn't weird, it wouldn't be as funny... It's great I love this."

In response to this, the editor of Asmongold Clips, the YouTube channel to which the video was uploaded, inserted a comedic segment. In the segment, a voice-over stated:

"When you are so far gone that you think a 52 years old is 'so weird', when he's being interviewed by a fox lady with a tail. He's cooked!"

Further, reacting to Jared Leto's responses to the questions asked by Fubuki, Zack said:

"Bro, he's so uncomfortable about this. He has no f**king idea what this is. He's like, 'Yeah, my agency thought this would be cool for me to do to tap into a new type of audience, like what the f**k is this?'... Oh god, this is great. Oh, he's so weird. This is incredible. 'He's probably tired'? Yeah, I know, but it's still f**king funny."

Netizens found the interview hilarious and uncomfortable at the same time. One user mentioned how Jared Leto looked as if "there's a gun pointed at him offscreen," referring to the actor's appearance throughout the interview.

Another stated that Jared looked as if he was ready to "morb himself" out of that interview but stayed simply due to Fubuki's affable demeanor:

2023 was a rollercoaster ride for Asmongold, as he waded through multiple controversies. Some of the biggest ones include getting lambasted for calling one of his viewers a "nobody" and slamming those who dislike a $70 price tag for games, among others.