"What a f*cking idiot": Asmongold gives his take on the Verbalase Hazbin Hotel video bankrupting the YouTuber

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Adym "Verbalase" and the NSFW Hazbin Hotel video that has been going viral on social media after rumors that it bankrupted the content creator started circulating on the internet. Adym is primarily known for his beatboxing animations on YouTube, and the s**ually explicit content of the video is quite a departure from his normal style.

Over four years since the release of the pilot of Hazbin Hotel, the series is finally slated to get a fully-fledged show, with A24 producing it jointly with Amazon MGM Studios. It seems the recent hype surrounding the raunchy cartoon fueled Verbalase to get the AMV done, but while Asmongold had no problem with him commissioning an adult video, the Twitch streamer could not believe it cost him $50K.

Calling Adym an idiot, Zack deemed that the price and the story about Verbalase going bankrupt for the video was "nuts":

"We are going and talking about $50,000, what a f*cking idiot. Yeah, this is nuts!"

"How does this cost $50K?": Asmongold thinks Verbalase got scammed for the Hazbin Hotel AMV

For those who are out of the loop, Hazbin Hotel is an upcoming adult cartoon series coming to Amazon Prime Video that features Charlie Morningstar, the princess of hell, trying to rehabilitate demons. The series has a lot of adult themes, and the 30-minute pilot, which was released on YouTube back in October 2019, became an instant hit, with over 96 million views so far.

With the full series slated to start on January 19, 2024, a video that was allegedly commissioned by YouTuber Verbalase featuring the protagonist of Hazbin Hotel, Charlie Morningstar, has gone viral. The short AMV is a music video with the song Hide Away playing in the background while a cartoon rendition of the YouTuber and Charlie engage in non-consensual actions of s**ual nature.

When Asmongold came across a Reddit post describing that the content creator had apparently gone bankrupt while getting the AMV made, he was taken aback:

"YouTuber Verbalase pays $50K for an AMV that has Hazbin Hotel main character Charlie se*ually thirsting over his self insert. He also went bankrupt for this. Wait, what?"

After watching the video, Asmongold announced that while he has no problem paying for explicit content, but he could not understand why the YouTuber would spend so much money on the Hazbin Hotel AMV. The Twitch streamer even claimed that Verbalase got scammed:

"How does this cost $50K? That's nuts man, this guy got scammed. Yeah, 50 thousand dollars for this? Yeah, like, that's the real thing. I don't care about him paying for p*rn. I mean, at least he didn't end up in p*rn like Atrioc, right?"

Here's how the streamer's fan reacted to the news of the YouTuber allegedly going bankrupt.

Fans reacting to the news (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

A24's Hazbin Hotel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024, and as per reports, the series will also be available on the A24 app for subscribers to enjoy. Meanwhile, viewers can watch the pilot that was uploaded about four years ago on the VivziePop YouTube channel for free.