A24’s Hazbin Hotel: Everything we know so far

The world of animation is about to receive a hellish treat from A24 and Amazon Studios as they dropped the brand new teaser for their upcoming series titled Hazbin Hotel.

The animated black comedy created by Vivienne Medrano for a YouTube pilot in 2019 is finally receiving a position on the streaming schedule of Prime Video as a standalone series in collaboration with Bento Box.

Season one will release in January 2024 with eight episodes, while season 2 has been announced by the teaser dropped by Prime Video on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Prime Video and A24 announce Hazbin Hotel Season 1 and confirm Season 2

The new announcement and teaser dropped by Prime Video has fans excited about A24 and Fox Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box's production of Hazbin Hotel as a series.

The upcoming adult comedy comes in an animated format on the streaming giant after the grand success of the pilot that had been developed by Vivienne Medrano along with other independent animators and funded by her Patreon followers.

Vivienne Medrano or Vivziepop on YouTube uploaded the pilot on October 28, 2019, which amassed over 89 million views over the years.

While the popularity of the pilot episode drove Medrano to develop a spin-off titled Helluva Boss, Hazbin Hotel's storyline remained incomplete and thus, has been brought back for a larger audience on a paid streaming service.

Prime Video has ordered two seasons of the series, of which, one is set to release in January 2024 while the second season remains in the early stages of production.

The storyline follows the same premise as the pilot and brings back the redesigned characters with the lead being Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who aspires to start a safe haven and rehabilitation centre for sinners named Happy Hotel but has her idea mocked at.

As the synopsis of the show puts down:

"After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, [Charlie] opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the ‘Radio Demon’ reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.”

The spin-off by Vivziepop, Helluva Boss, centred around the employees of a company that carried out assassinations, I.M.P (Immediate Murder Professionals), in Hell.

The upcoming series will feature voice actors Jill Harris as Charlie (Noelle Silva in Black Clover), Michael Kovach as Angel Dust (Rocky Rickaby in Lackadaisy) and Monica Franco as Vaggie (Adoption Center Lady and Counsellor Jimmy in Helluva Boss). The supporting cast will be voiced by Monica Franco, Edward Bosco, Mick Lauer and Faye Mata.

As far as the crew is concerned, Vivienne Medrano will serve as the creative director, executive producer, and editor for the project. Executive producers Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Scott Greenberg serve from A24's side.

Hazbin Hotel was picked up by A24 in August 2020, but its summer 2023 release had been postponed due to the strikes in Hollywood.