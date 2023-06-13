What time will Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King premiere on Netflix? Trailer, plot, and more

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is back following a two-year hiatus. The upcoming anime film is set to premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm JST. The first look for the same was revealed on October 2022, followed by a trailer that was released two months ago. Black Clover is set in a world where magic is a fundamental part of society.

In the anime series, the protagonist, Asta, is born without any magical abilities in a realm where magical prowess is the defining measure of a person's worth. Despite this setback, Asta remains undeterred in his dream to become the Wizard King, the most powerful mage in the kingdom.

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King intends to narrate a brand-new story of Asta after the shocking cliffhanger that left fans in anticipation. While Yūki Tabata, the original creator of the manga, returns to supervise the film-making process.

In the official synopsis, Netflix states:

"As a lionhearted boy who can't wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom."

The second trailer that has been released features the song Here I Stand and showcases amazing animation and action sequences. The rivalry between the squads fuels the battles and quests in the trailer.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is where "persistence is magic"

Despite the delay in the release, Black Clover is ready to make its world television premiere. Japanese voice actors Gakuto Kajiwara and Kana Yūki will be returning to voice Asta and Nobel Noelle Silva, respectively. Some of the best characters from the hit anime series will be returning as well. The list includes:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno Grinberryall

Junichi Suwabe as Yami Sukehiro

Miyuki Sawashiro as Princia Funnybunny

Hōchū Ōtsuka as Edward Avalaché

Marie Iitoyo as Millie Maxwell

Toshihiko Seki as Conrad Leto

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Julius Novachrono

Fumiya Takahashi as Jester Galandros

As apparent from the teaser, members of the Black Bull squad are also set to make a return.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, produced by Studio Pierrot, will take a new trajectory. The story unravels with the resurrected Wizard Kings plotting world domination. The upcoming film depicts a face-off between Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono’s predecessor as the Wizard King, and Asta.

The Imperial Sword plays a crucial role as Conrad plans to overtake the Clover Kingdom using the sword to resurrect the other three most feared Wizard Kings - Princia Funnybunny, Edward Avalaché, and Jester Garandaros. Asta and the Black Bulls make their moves to stop Conrad and his schemes as Julius Novachrono fails to stop Conrad, thus leading to a magic war.

The shonen anime showcases an intricate and diverse magic system, where mages harness their unique abilities using special books made of mana known as grimoires. The trailer shows battles that are visually stunning that have fans enthralled by everything that is in store.

While the power of friendship and loyalty plays a significant role in the series, one of the defining aspects of the Black Clover series is the theme of unwavering determination.

The upcoming anime film was supposed to return in March 2023. However, it was postponed for a mid-June release due to the effects of COVID-19 on the animation industry.

Watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King as it premiers worldwide on Netflix on June 16, 2023, at 7:00 pm JST.

