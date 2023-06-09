Chapter 361 cliffhanger has Black Clover fandom waiting for Asta vs Lucius

The latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga series were released earlier this week. Within, fans saw an incredibly exciting chapter, with one of the biggest reveals being the ace in the hole Lucius Zogratis had kept secret throughout the Judgment Day battle thus far.

With this revelation made in the opening pages of the upcoming Black Clover chapter, fans were unsure of how the Judgment Day battle would proceed leading up to Asta’s arrival. Shortly thereafter, an exciting flashback began from Noelle Silva’s perspective, which seemingly suggests big things ahead for the final arc of Tabata’s smash-hit series.

That being said, fans would do well to wait until the issue’s official release to take the content presented in the alleged spoilers and raw scans as law. However, considering the historic veracity which said spoilers and raw scan sources have had in the past, fans are seemingly being set up for a massive cliffhanger promising major events to come.

Black Clover’s upcoming issue seemingly teases Asta vs. Lucius in the coming weeks, given the alleged leaks

Fan reaction

the biggest simp @moretosimp #BC361 #BCspoilers the energy is about to shift. lucius better be hurry to get rid of everyone because asta gonna give him some real comeback in the face 🥶 #BC361 #BCspoilers the energy is about to shift. lucius better be hurry to get rid of everyone because asta gonna give him some real comeback in the face 🥶 https://t.co/4wqAdXPhIP

In the final pages of the aforementioned Black Clover spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter 361, it was revealed that Asta is set to imminently return to the Clover Kingdom. Thanks to the efforts of Dorothy Unsworth, Vanessa Enoteca, the Witch Queen, and Finral Roulacase, Asta can be easily and instantly transported to the Clover Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the chapter allegedly ends immediately after establishing this, giving fans no idea whatsoever of exactly when and where Asta will return to his homeland. Furthermore, the potential still exists for someone or something to mess up the spell being used to bring Asta back. This leaves fans on one of the biggest cliffhangers of the series in recent memory.

LocalW @LocalW_ #BCSpoilers Lucius spamming 500 clones just for Asta to spam Zetten #BCSpoilers Lucius spamming 500 clones just for Asta to spam Zetten https://t.co/enfNSG89Rb

Hyena23(Happy Pride Month🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈) @Hyena234K #MHA391 #BCSpoilers

At this point (after

Those 2 fights are saving Shonen for me. At this point (after #JJK225 )I'm putting all my stocks into Asta vs Lucius and Deku vs Shigaraki cause Jesus Christ.Those 2 fights are saving Shonen for me. #MHA391 #BCSpoilers At this point (after #JJK225 )I'm putting all my stocks into Asta vs Lucius and Deku vs Shigaraki cause Jesus Christ.Those 2 fights are saving Shonen for me.

HB² 💙 @Bet2Hungry #BCspoilers while lucius is trying to descend from the heavens to rule earth and hell asta is teaming up with hell and earth to climb into heaven and kill lucius to become the ultimate wizard King #BCspoilers while lucius is trying to descend from the heavens to rule earth and hell asta is teaming up with hell and earth to climb into heaven and kill lucius to become the ultimate wizard King 😩😩😩 https://t.co/kzrsbYfsNe

That being said, Asta will more likely than not return sometime in the near future of Black Clover’s serialization. One of the biggest warning signs to suggest this is the fact that the real Lucius Zogratis has yet to step foot on the battlefield. Considering that Yuno Grinberryall was barely able to beat a clone of Lucius, it seems that Asta’s savior-like arrival is set to imminently occur.

Furthermore, with roughly a dozen Lucius clones now on the battlefield themselves, Asta’s Anti-Magic is likely the only way to quickly defeat such large threats quickly. In other words, the Judgment Day battle is being put in a situation where Asta needs to show up soon to actually defeat Lucius and save the day.

ascillios time @ascillios .Plus he can make more #BCSpoilers I know people are worried that asta coming back so soon means Black clover might end soon, but consider that asta, Yuno and noelle may just get sent packing just one lucius almost beat full power Yuno now there’s 12 more and paladins and angels.Plus he can make more #BCSpoilers I know people are worried that asta coming back so soon means Black clover might end soon, but consider that asta, Yuno and noelle may just get sent packing just one lucius almost beat full power Yuno now there’s 12 more and paladins and angels😭.Plus he can make more https://t.co/lDFY45jKEo

Helix @COYBHelix Something is to be said if the Lucius that mowed down Asta was in fact the REAL Lucius and not a clone like what Yuno was facing🥶 #BCSpoilers Something is to be said if the Lucius that mowed down Asta was in fact the REAL Lucius and not a clone like what Yuno was facing🥶 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/AGqW3Lj1ly

♣️Toni ✝️🇹🇹 @Toni_A_C #BCSpoilers folks saying this arc feels rushed when Lucius ain't even on the playing field is hilarious to me. They saw Asta and immediately got worried. #BCSpoilers folks saying this arc feels rushed when Lucius ain't even on the playing field is hilarious to me. They saw Asta and immediately got worried. https://t.co/CEJAUqctSf

Ruby ✨❤️ @rxvilv #BCSpoilers



Lucius Not knowing who will defeat him, it is Asta's turn to show what he has trained for. In Sun Country, with a new makeover, Lucius knows no limits to the great ASTA 🏻 Lucius Not knowing who will defeat him, it is Asta's turn to show what he has trained for. In Sun Country, with a new makeover, Lucius knows no limits to the great ASTA #BCSpoilers Lucius Not knowing who will defeat him, it is Asta's turn to show what he has trained for. In Sun Country, with a new makeover, Lucius knows no limits to the great ASTA 👑✋🏻 https://t.co/xnOTzfVXSR

Likewise, fans are primarily concerning themselves with what Asta and Lucius’ future matchup will look like. Yuno’s battle with the clone, Asta’s skirmish with Lucius at the start of the final arc, and more are all a part of the conversation surrounding their eventual rematch. Without a doubt, fans are clearly excited to see what the next stage of the Judgment Day battle has in store for them.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes