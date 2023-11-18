"Nobody saw this coming": Twitch streamer Scarra joins fellow OfflineTV member Disguised Toast's DSG Teamfight Tactics team

DSG (Disguised Esports), an esports organization founded by Jeremy "Disguised" Toast, recently announced that William Li, popularly known as Scarra, has joined their TFT (Teamfight Tactics) roster. The American streamer was a former esports player for the highly popular Riot Games title, League of Legends. He is also the co-founder of Offline TV, a content creator group.

The Twitch star quoted DSG's announcement post on X and expressed his excitement to play in Vegas with his new team. He said:

"Absolutely nobody saw this coming. Excited to play at Vegas under my fav esports team"

"The Don is joining us for Vegas": DSG announcement of Scarra's signing for TFT roster

Disguised Esports took to X to announce the signing of multiple players. The organization added that it would reveal its 10-man TFT roster on November 17 and 18.

In a series of announcements, Scarra was confirmed as one of the new additions to the roster. DSG posted:

Expand Tweet

TFT fans were shocked by the announcement and reacted in a variety of ways.

Fans reacting to DSG's announcement (Image via X @Disguised)

User @raiyan4real said DSG's competitors aren't ready for the return of the LoL player.

Fan reaction to DSG's announcement (Image via X @Disguised)

Here are some more reactions to the announcement:

Fans surprised by the player's comeback (Image via X @Disguised)

User @bmcdev was not surprised with the signing at all. In fact, they believed that it was a perfect match.

Twitter user @bmcdev's reaction to the announcement (Image via X @Disguised)

Other fans expressed their excitement about the signing, with one saying that they had learned a lot from the Twitch star's streams.

Fan reactions to the post on X (Image via @scarra & Sportskeeda)

DSG already has a League of Legends roster, and it is now expanding into TFT. The organization's new roster is set to compete in the TFT Vegas Open tournament on December 8, 2023.