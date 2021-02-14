Non-Stop Gaming crowned Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational champions

The finals of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational concluded today. Non-Stop Gaming emerged as the champions. A total of six matches were played in the finals with two matches on each map.

Non-Stop Gaming topped the overall points table with 89 points and 36 kills. Following them closely in second place was Galaxy Racer esports with 65 points and 30 kills.

Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals Map results

Match 1 - Bermuda: Galaxy Racer Esports

Match 2 - Purgatory: Head Hunters

Match 3 - Kalahari: Kar98 Army

Match 4 - Bermuda: Non-stop Gaming

Match 5 - Purgatory: Dev Alone

Match 6 - Kalahari: Non stop Gaming

The first match played was played on the Bermuda map and was won by Galaxy Racer Esports with eight kills, followed by The Mutantzz with six kills. Lokesh Gamer took 10 kills while Villain Gaming secured fourth place with nine kills.

Head Hunters emerged victorious in the second match of the finals with seven kills. The match was played on the Purgatory map. Noble Esports secured second place with nine kills while Non-Stop Gaming secured third place with 10 kills.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was won by Kar98 Army, who got five kills. Total Gaming Esports played aggressively in this match to secure third place with a whopping 13 kills. Enigma Gaming played passively to secured second place with just one kill.

Non-Stop Gaming claimed the fourth match, played in Bermuda, with seven kills. Galaxy Racer played aggressively in the match to secures third place with 11 kills. Head Hunters ended up in 7th place but eliminated 10 players in the lobby.

The fifth match played on Purgatory was won by Dev Alone with seven kills. It was followed by TSG Army with three kills. Kar98 Army also got seven kills in the match.

The sixth and last match was played on Kalahari. It was won by Non-Stop Gaming with nine kills, followed by Lokesh Gamer with five kills. TSG Army took six kills in the match, whereas Total Gaming eliminated seven players in the lobby.

Prize pool Distribution:

The tournament boasts a total prize pool of 50,000 INR

First Place: 25,000 INR- Non-stop Gaming

Second Place: 15,000 INR- Galaxy Racer Esports

Third Place: 10,000 INR- Head Hunters