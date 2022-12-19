"Nooo!": IShowSpeed's hysterical reaction to Messi's penalty in World Cup final goes viral

All eyes are on the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France and YouTuber IShowSpeed is once again streaming his experience from the stadium in Qatar. As an avid Cristiano Ronaldo fan, his distraught reaction to Messi's penalty has been gaining traction on social media.

It is no secret that IShowSpeed is a massive Ronaldo fanatic and was seen crying when Portugal was bumped out of the World Cup by Morocco in the quarterfinals. When Messi scored the first goal from the penalty spot, the YouTuber was understandably agitated and tried to aggressively drown the crowd celebrating the Argentine goal by shouting them down with a resounding "No!"

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed reaction to Messi goal Speed reaction to Messi goal 😭 https://t.co/IpI1PpjFmn

"Mbappe is the GOAT!": IShowSpeed celebrates France's equalizer against Argentina

The Breakout Streamer of 2022 has been in Qatar for some time now, having traveled to the Middle Eastern country to witness his idol compete after missing out on watching him play for Manchester United last month. The Portuguese football star was not included in the line-up for their Carabao Cup and Premier League matchups against Aston Villa and Fulham.

IShowSpeed is known to be an ardent Ronaldo supporter and publicly called out Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian footballer who did the iconic Siu celebration during his goal against Portugal in the group stages of the World Cup.

The YouTuber is also known for being overtly anti-Messi on the internet, having trolled the Argentine football star through his social media posts.

But after IShowSpeed's reaction to Messi's performance in the semi-finals, many doubted his allegiance when he posted the tweet.

His reaction to the first goal in the finals, however, was a resounding signal to his fans about who he supports. As the crowd around him erupted in celebration after Messi scored from the spot, the YouTuber tried to drown their cheers. Here's how he reacted when Mbappe scored the equalizer late in the game:

"Mbappe is the GOAT! Mbappe is the GOAT! Turn on France, Mbappe is the goal."

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Bro has 3 jerseys on Bro has 3 jerseys on 😭 https://t.co/59JxVEqJWq

Opening his Portugal shirt to reveal a French jersey, IShowSpeed started jumping while Argentine supporters despaired around him.

Twitter reactions

With fans hyped up about the finals, many reacted to the YouTuber's antics on Twitter. Here are some of them:

Known for his over-the-top reactions and energetic antics on stream, the American apparently had three different shirts on while watching the World Cup final. At the time of writing, over 150K people are watching him react to the match live from the stadium.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes