"Not clickbait": MoistCr1TiKaL explains why he is suing US Immigration

Popular YouTube commentator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has stated in his latest video that he is going to sue the United States Immigration Services for obstructing members from his Apex Legends team from entering the country to participate in the ALGS 2024: Split 1 Playoffs, and the subsequent matches.

In the video, aptly titled I'm Suing US Immigration, the creator stated that he believed an official within the organization has "a grudge" against his esports organization, Moist Esports.

Charlie had specified in an earlier video that he had to "release" his team, that is, let them perform in the tournament without being officially under the banner of Moist Esports. In the latest video, Charlie stated:

"The title's not clickbait, I am actually suing U.S. Immigration. I'm sure a lot of you already know the reason why... Our esports Apex squad consists of three Australians and one American, the three Australians were denied entry into this country multiple times over the course of six months."

"That's inexplicable": MoistCr1TiKaL explains experience with US immigration that led to him suing

In his video detailing his unsatisfactory experience with U.S. immigration, Charlie mentioned the various workarounds he had to try to ensure his team made it for the matches, and how the obstructions caused due to visa denial possibly impacted their performance.

He even mentioned seeking support from an EA official, who could then lobby for the team's legitimacy. However, this effort also did not succeed. Further, the members were also denied ESTA visas, which allow tourists from partnering countries to travel into the country without a business or tourism visa for 90 days.

Regarding the visas, Charlie mentioned the following:

"It's like a 99% success rate with getting an ESTA visa, almost no one gets declined. You have to be like, a notorious terrorist to get your ESTA visa declined... Yet, two out of three of our Australians were denied ESTAs. So, only one of them, Emtee, was allowed to come in on an ESTA. Which means, he got here while the other two couldn't. That's inexplicable. Why were two of them rejected, but Emtee's was accepted?"

He stated that regardless of the outcome of this lawsuit, he would not be rewarded any money in compensation. However, the ideal outcome could see the Australian team members being allowed into the United States without obstruction and participating under Moist's esports company banner.

Earlier, Charlie had also commented that even "Jesus Christ" would have trouble obtaining a visa to enter the country and speculated whether the name of his esports organization, Moist, was to blame for their visa troubles.