Notorious prank streamer Boggles1 goes viral after seemingly using AED defibrillator on stream

Boggles1, a Twitch streamer who is currently banned, is going viral after a clip of him seemingly using an AED defibrillator was shared on social media. The content creator is known for faking dangerous tasks and was banned from the Amazon-owned streaming platform in January 2024 for self-harm. Back then, he released a fake clip of him sticking forks in a toaster, adding effects added to make the "electrocution" look real.

His latest clip was shared on his official X account. It shows Boggles1 with a defibrillator normally used by medical professionals to apply current to a patient's heart to restore normal heartbeat. The streamer, who has since started making content on other websites like Kick, appeared to use the machine on himself. After talking about how scared he was, he fainted and fell on his desk.

Prankster streamer Boggles1 shares clip of him allegedly using a defibrillator on himself on camera

Using a defibrillator on a healthy and conscious person will lead them to get an electric shock. In mild cases, it can cause skin burns. However, it has the potential to do serious damage to internal organs. This is why medical professionals advise people to stand back while administering shocks to a patient.

Boggles1 shared the video on his X and claimed to be the first streamer to ever use an AED defibrillator on himself. The clip has since been reshared by others, garnering hundreds of thousands of views within hours of being posted on the internet.

As mentioned, the former Twitch streamer is known for being a serial prankster who has faked similar things before. Like other content creators who upload edited and doctored content on the internet for views, this one was also quite dangerous.

It is not clear whether the clip of him using the AED defibrillator is fake. However, he seemed quite scared before using the device, telling the camera:

"Will this hurt, will this hurt? Is this safe chat, is this safe?"

Boggles1 proceeded to put the pads on his chest. Just before the shock happened, the streamer said:

"Is it electric, is there a current? (Breathes heavily) No I am backing out."

The AED defibrillator then seemingly shocked Boggles1, who fell forward on his face. A message etched on his back then became visible to the camera, and it read "No regrets."