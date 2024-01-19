Who is Boggles1? Twitch streamer banned after allegedly edited video of him putting a fork in a toaster goes viral

On January 18, 2024, Boggles1, a Twitch streamer, was banned from the streaming platform after he showcased a video of putting a metal fork in the toaster. He also uploaded the clip on his X account in which he became unconscious after a bright light appeared after he inserted the fork in the toaster. However, it is unclear why the streamer actually received the Twitch ban.

In the clip, viewers can see the stream camera cut out abruptly soon after the bright light was seen. Many viewers are claiming that the video is edited and not real. Boggles1 posted the clip on X, stating that he will not be repeating something like that. The post has gone viral on the social media platform and received over 359K views and many comments.

Boggles Twitch account gets Banned (Image via Twitch)

"Why would you": Community reacts as clip of Boggles1 putting a fork in a toaster goes viral

A similar incident had occurred in the past when a Kick streamer named 'Gooseisloose' inserted a fork into a running toaster, which resulted in an explosion during his live stream. Many viewers claimed that the streamer was "clout chasing."

Several viewers during Boggles's stream stated that the video clip was pre-recorded and played during the stream. Other users who viewed the viral clip on X after being posted by the popular Drama Alert account also claimed it was fake.

While it is unclear if the incident happened in real or if it's just an edited clip, the streamer himself commented on his uploaded post and replied to a user that he almost died.

Many questioned Boggles1's behavior by commenting on the viral post. One X user asked:

"Why would you do in the first place?"

Another user said that in the next few years, streamers would be going to the extent of dying for popularity and fame. They also said that the video seems edited.

Some fans showed concern for the streamer while some confronted him. Here are some more reactions from the community to the viral post by Boggles1:

Boggles is a Twitch affiliate and has 2.8k followers. He mostly streams Just Chatting content and plays some Roblox.