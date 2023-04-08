"The lengths people go to for internet clout": Internet reacts to Kick streamer who stuck metal fork into a toaster 

A relatively small Kick streamer by the moniker "GooseIsLoose" is going viral after sticking a metal fork into a running toaster on his stream. With the stream cutting out after an eclectic spark caused by the reckless actions of the creator, many have wondered about his well-being considering how dangerous it was. The clip of the exact moment was reshared on social media and gained traction as people from all over the internet started commenting and criticizing how GooseIsLoose had acted on stream.

Many are calling the accident karma for trying to clout chase. One Twitter user replied sarcastically to the streamer's tweet:

"The lengths people go to for internet clout is absurd."

"Need to get a power strip": Kick streamer who stuck a fork in a toaster appears to be fine after sharing clip on Twitter and complaining about repairing home electricity

While sticking a metallic object into an electrical machine while it's on is incredibly dangerous, the GooseIsLoose appears to have received no serious injuries himself. He even took to Twitter to share the exact moment he inserted the fork into the toaster while making breakfast.

The short clip depicts the streamer toasting some waffles in the said toaster while talking about his preference of how he likes to eat it. Looking at the chat, he claimed that peanut butter on waffles tastes very good and everyone should try it:

"If you have never had waffles with peanut butter? You are seriously missing out."

Goo$e @theyunggoosey I was trying to make breakfast on @KickStreaming this morning 🤦🏼‍♂️ now I need to go and get a new power strip #KickStreamer I was trying to make breakfast on @KickStreaming this morning 🤦🏼‍♂️ now I need to go and get a new power strip #KickStreamer https://t.co/n5OJWGblQV

After claiming that, he appeared to be fiddling with the waffles in the toaster with a metal fork and touched some part of the machine that clearly wasn't advisable. With a big spark, the stream cut off as the camera froze, indicating that his power had gone due to some form of short circuit or other malfunction that had been caused by the accident.

GooseIsLoose's tweet lends credence to the argument as he complained that he would have to go to the store to fix his power. He stated:

"I was trying to make breakfast on @KickStreaming this morning 🤦🏼‍♂️ now I need to go and get a new power strip"

Some more social media reactions

It is generally a given that metallic objects should not come into contact with the insides of a running electrical machine and people on the internet were very surprised at the Kick streamer's carelessness. Here are some general reactions to the clip:

Tray @whoistrayy @theyunggoosey @KickStreaming i dont know what u thought was gon happen @theyunggoosey @KickStreaming i dont know what u thought was gon happen

MarkClarkk @MarkClarkk @theyunggoosey @KickStreaming I thought this was a troll at first so I checked the vod. Lmao no shottt @theyunggoosey @KickStreaming I thought this was a troll at first so I checked the vod. Lmao no shottt 😂😭

dhark @poopiesock2 @theyunggoosey @KickStreaming Well that’s an interesting take on trying to end it all @theyunggoosey @KickStreaming Well that’s an interesting take on trying to end it all

Online streaming has the potential to capture unexpected moments due to its unfiltered nature. Here are five times streamers have truly hurt themselves live on camera.

