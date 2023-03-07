Trainwreck announces clips coming to Kick

Popular streamer Tyler "Trainwreck" announced on his Twitter account that clips are coming to Kick, a streaming site launched at the end of 2022.

Train is one of the few notable Twitch streamers that have moved to Kick so far, and has been one of the platform's biggest advocates. He explained Kick's vision for its clips system, promising more discoverability than Twitch. He compared the trending clip system to TikTok, saying it should help streamers of all sizes grow. Trainwreck stated:

"...we're working to add a "TikTok-like" system for discoverability on clips to help all creators expand their reach to help with growth."

The popular slots streamer has been an early advocate for Kick, which has positioned itself as a competitor to Twitch. The former notably allows for gambling on stream, which Twitch had outlawed from its own platform in the second half of 2022.

Part of Trainwreck's championing of Kick has come in the form of announcing big changes and developments on the platform, including the impending launch of its mobile app and console versions. On March 3, he announced the upcoming addition of clips to the site.

Twitch already has a clipping feature, and it was only a matter of time before Kick implemented a similar one. However, Train explained how the latter platform's clips will differ from Twitch, stating it will offer a "TikTok-like" system where trending snippets are discoverable on the site.

Contrasting this new system with Twitch, Trainwreck said that the Amazon platform is too reliant on Reddit to showcase trending clips since it lacks the feature for that purpose.

Bryan Wade, a former Twitch employee who created the clips and VOD system for the platform, took issue with Train describing the clips system as stale.

The streamer clarified that he has no issue with how clips are done themselves but focused on their lack of discoverability on the site while taking a jab at subreddits like R/LivestreamFail. He stated:

"I don't want to have to visit the toxic s*** caves of Reddit to see what's trending, I'd rather stay on the respective platform I am streaming from."

Aside from some well-documented scuffles and moderation issues on Kick, the site has some strong ideas that could push competitors like Twitch.

