PUBG Mobile: Nova Godlike crowned Battle of Stars champions

Nova Godlike emerged victorious at the Battle of Stars, powered by Ultimate Esports in association with Villager Esports. The event carried a substantial 1,00,000 INR prize pool, with 20 matches played over the four days.
Day 4 of the competition started with Nova winning the first match in Erangel thanks to 18 kills, with Team X clinching the second match in Vikendi with 16 frags.
Nova then notched 12 kills in Miramar to claim the third match, while Marcos Gaming came out on top in the Sanhok game with nine kills. Team X won the last match of the day with seven kills.
Nova won the tournament with 193 points, while Team X came second with 192 points. Both teams had the same number of kills — 98. 8bit secured the third spot with 183 points.
In the individual kills department, Team X 420op led with 37 frags, with Soul Regaltos (33) and Element Pansingh (31) rounding off the podium places..
Overall standings at Battle of Stars event
1. Nova Godlike - 193 points
2. TeamX - 192 points
3. 8bit - 183 points
4. Insane - 182 points
5. GXR Celtz - 171 points
6. Soul - 165 points
7. Megastars - 159 points
8. Marcos Gaming - 154 points
9. Reckoning Esports - 139 points
10. Team Tamilas - 134 points
11. Crawlers - 133 points
12. Hexagon Officials - 133 points
13. Fnatic - 129 points
14. Synerge - 122 points
15. U Mumba Esports - 110 points
16. Element Esports - 109 points
17. TSM-Entity - 100 points
18. Team M7 - 89 points
19. Kerela FTW - 61 points
20. Team Mayhem - 59 points
Top fraggers of the Battle of Stars tournament
- Team X 420op - 37 kills
- Soul Regaltos - 33 kills
- Element Pansingh - 31 kills
- Nova GL Rayed - 30 kills
- 8bit Omega - 29 kills
Prize pool distribution of Battle of Stars
Total prize purse: 1,00,000 INR
- 1st place: 40,000 INR — Nova Godlike
- 2nd place: 30,000 INR — Team X
- 3rd place: 20,000 INR — 8bit
- MVP: 10,000 INR — 420 op