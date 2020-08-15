PUBG Mobile: Nova Godlike crowned Battle of Stars champions

Nova Godlike emerged victorious at the Battle of Stars, powered by Ultimate Esports in association with Villager Esports. The event carried a substantial 1,00,000 INR prize pool, with 20 matches played over the four days.

Day 4 of the competition started with Nova winning the first match in Erangel thanks to 18 kills, with Team X clinching the second match in Vikendi with 16 frags.

Nova then notched 12 kills in Miramar to claim the third match, while Marcos Gaming came out on top in the Sanhok game with nine kills. Team X won the last match of the day with seven kills.

Nova won the tournament with 193 points, while Team X came second with 192 points. Both teams had the same number of kills — 98. 8bit secured the third spot with 183 points.

In the individual kills department, Team X 420op led with 37 frags, with Soul Regaltos (33) and Element Pansingh (31) rounding off the podium places..

Overall standings at Battle of Stars event

1. Nova Godlike - 193 points

2. TeamX - 192 points

3. 8bit - 183 points

4. Insane - 182 points

5. GXR Celtz - 171 points

6. Soul - 165 points

7. Megastars - 159 points

8. Marcos Gaming - 154 points

9. Reckoning Esports - 139 points

10. Team Tamilas - 134 points

11. Crawlers - 133 points

12. Hexagon Officials - 133 points

13. Fnatic - 129 points

14. Synerge - 122 points

15. U Mumba Esports - 110 points

16. Element Esports - 109 points

17. TSM-Entity - 100 points

18. Team M7 - 89 points

19. Kerela FTW - 61 points

20. Team Mayhem - 59 points

Top fraggers of the Battle of Stars tournament

Team X 420op - 37 kills Soul Regaltos - 33 kills Element Pansingh - 31 kills Nova GL Rayed - 30 kills 8bit Omega - 29 kills

Prize pool distribution of Battle of Stars

Total prize purse: 1,00,000 INR