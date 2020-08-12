PUBG Mobile: Battle of Stars tournament teams, prize pool & format announced

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a lot of exposure to online gaming and tournaments. And now, Ultimate Esports has announced an invite-only tournament, named Battle of Stars, for top tier teams, in association with Villager Esports.

The Battle of Stars event features a significant 1,00,000 INR prize pool. It will be played over four days, starting from 12th August and ending on 15th August, with 20 matches being played.

The Battle of Stars participants are:

Team SouL Reckoning Esports iNSANE Esports U-Mumba Esports Marcos Gaming 8bit Crawlers Element Esports Team Tamilas X Spark Nova GodLike Mayhem GXR Celtz Fnatic Megastars TSM Entity Synerge Kerala FTW (VE - Crew War Winner) Team M7 (Minor Winner) Hexagon Officials (Minor Runnerup)

Match schedule at the Battle of Stars: 12th August to 15th August

Match 1: Erangel [2:00 PM]

Match 2: Vikendi [2:50 PM]

Match 3: Miramar [3:40 PM]

Match 4: Sanhok [4:30 PM]

Match 5: Erangel [5:20 PM]

Team IND and Orange Rock will miss the Battle of Stars, as they are on a short break after their exhausting PMWL East journey's. At the same time, those two slots will be well-utilised, as a few underdogs are getting a chance to fight against the best, which will be interesting to watch.

Kerala FTW, Team M7 and Hexagon Official are the new teams who have earned their tickets for this invitational by performing well at the Minors. Kerala FTW had won the VE-Crew War organised by Villager Esports, and are considered to be one of the fastest-growing teams in India.

The growth of PUBG Mobile Esports has been phenomenal throughout the last few months. Despite the absence of fan favorites, the number of supporters remains high even in unofficial tournaments. This shows its positive influence in the gaming community of India.

The live action can be caught on Villager Esports' YouTube channel from 2 PM onwards on the scheduled days.