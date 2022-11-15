November's Xbox Game Pass additions include Dune Spice Wars, Insurgency Sandstorm, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more

Xbox continues to bring a variety of interesting and diverse titles to its subscription-based service, Game Pass. While November doesn't bring any AAA goliath like previous months, it brings some amazing titles, including Day 1 releases.

Xbox Game Pass offers players a vast library of over hundreds of games at a fixed monthly cost. Ranging from Day 1 releases of indie darlings to the debut of blockbuster AAA titles, the subscription service offers a diverse library for fans to access.

New Games coming to Game Pass in November

While November 2022 was originally set to be the launch month of the highly anticipated Bethesda RPG, Starfield, the title was delayed until early next year.

However, that does not mean a lack of new content for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as the service continues to add titles to its libraries, including multiple Day 1 releases. With that being said, let's take a look at all of the new games coming to and already available on the service in November.

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 1

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC) – November 1

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC) – November 1

Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 3

Football Manager 2023 (PC) – November 8

Football Manager 2023 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 8

Vampire Survivors (Console) – November 10

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Somerville (Console and PC) – November 15

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 22

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

DLC and updates for Game Pass titles

Aside from adding new titles to the service, Game Pass also brings continuous updates and DLCs for its titles. While the majority of the paid DLCs aren't included with the service, players are able to purchase them and add play with their titles.

Sniper Elite 5: Up Close & Personal Pack and Free Map – November 1

Sea of Thieves: Return of the Damned – November 3 to November 17

Halo Infinite: Winter Update – November 8

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – November 11

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong – November 15

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration – November 17 to November 29

Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog – November 22

MultiVersus: MVP Pack Drop 2– November 15

Game Pass titles with touch controls

Ever since the launch of Cloud Gaming (previously xCloud), it has become an integral part of the Game Pass ecosystem. Players are able to enjoy a variety of content across any device that supports a web browser, including mobile phones. Over the years, Xbox has added touch support to titles and continues to add more.

Amnesia: Collection

Ghost Song

Amnesia: Rebirth

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Pentiment

DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Scorn

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Soma

Football Manager 2023 Console You

Suck at Parking

Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Games leaving Game Pass

As a subscription-based service, games leave Game Pass periodically. Here are all the games that are leaving the service in November 2022.

Leaving November 8

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 15

Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Supraland (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving November 30

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and a variety of devices via the cloud. Players can jump right in and try out the service today.

