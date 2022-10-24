Xbox continues to bring amazing games to the Game Pass, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Scorn, Persona 5 Royal, and more titles during the month of October 2022.

Game Pass, the subscription-based service by Xbox, is undoubtedly one of the best deals in gaming right now. It offers players access to a whole suite of amazing titles, ranging from AAA behemoths to indie darlings, for a fixed monthly fee. Available on Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S) and Windows PCs, the service has already garnered a dedicated playerbase.

Xbox often brings certain Day 1 titles to the service, and October was one of the best months of 2022 for the Game Pass.

New games coming to Game Pass in October 2022

The month is already filled to the brim with highly-anticipated titles such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Gotham Knights, and Xbox has not disappointed with this month's offerings on the Game Pass. While previous months have leaned towards more niche titles, that hasn't been the case for October 2022.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass Persona 5 Royal is available today! use this handy checklist to make sure you're ready for your first day at Shujin Academy Persona 5 Royal is available today! use this handy checklist to make sure you're ready for your first day at Shujin Academy https://t.co/KItiLmwBxx

Scorn, a psychological horror title originally unveiled back in 2021, kicked off this month's Day 1 debut. This was soon followed by A Plague's Tale Requiem, a sequel to a title that has been a Game Pass favorite for ages. October 2022 also saw the debut of Persona 5 Royal on multiple platforms since its 2018 PS4 exclusive release.

Prodeus (Cloud and Console) – October 4

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 4

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – October 6

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – October 6

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6

Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) – October 11

Eville (Console and PC) – October 11

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13

Scorn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 18

Coral Island (Game Preview) (PC) – October 18

Amnesia: Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 20

Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 20

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

Signalis (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 27

DLC, updates, and perks for Game Pass games

Although the new games being added to the service are taking the spotlight, older games on the service continue to shine with regular updates and DLCs. Let's take a look at some of the updates and DLCs Game Pass players receive with their subscriptions:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Heroes of the High Isle – Available until October 11

Microsoft Flight Simulator – World Update XI: Canada – Available now

Eville: Housewarming Bundle – October 11

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition Upgrade – October 11

Apex Legends: From Above Weapon Charm – October 11

No Man’s Sky: Waypoint Update – Available now

Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame – Available until October 27

The Sims 4: Get To Work Expansion Pack – October 18

Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna Faire – October 19

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – October 25

Fallout 76: 25th Anniversary Bundle – October 27

Secret Neighbor: Sportswear Bundle – Oct 27

Games leaving the Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service, and as major Day 1 titles are brought to it, some of the older titles get discontinued. Here are all the games that left Game Pass in October:

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Into The Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

Backbone (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Project Wingman (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Second Extinction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Xbox Game Pass is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and a number of supported devices via cloud gaming. Players can jump right in and try out the games today.

Poll : 0 votes