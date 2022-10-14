5 reasons why you should play Scorn this Halloween

Scorn, created by Ebb Software, is based on the artwork of H.R. Giger and is intended to leave players feeling uncomfortable at all times. The title has many elements that feel particularly unsettling, from gameplay and graphics to the solutions and the puzzles, but it also delivers something new for lovers of the sci-fi horror genre.

Jump scares and bloody fighting are not essential components of Scorn, at least not at the beginning. Scorn's creators made it clear that the game avoids those common horror themes in favor of a puzzle-heavy adventure. In short, Ebb Software's game will be a fascinating addition to the indie scene for anyone looking for a horrific adventure with a unique visual style.

The narrative centers on a character who has awakened in an unfamiliar setting and is looking for a way out. Players will undoubtedly be forced to look for answers to the storyline’s puzzles through Scorn's environmental storytelling. This Halloween, Scorn will undoubtedly be a hit among die-hard horror fans who prefer rich storytelling over a basic plot.

5 features of Scorn that set it apart from other horror games

5) Environmental storytelling

The setting of Scorn is filthy and unsettling, yet horror genre lovers will undoubtedly admire its aesthetic appeal. It has both constricting hallways and more open areas, all with that symmetrical and muscle appearance. This game also incorporates certain biological components, which is where the disturbing factor is present.

Although it may seem strange to call Scorn gorgeous, the graphics on the exhibit is remarkable. Ammo and resources will be extremely scarce if a player chooses to participate in battles more frequently. Therefore, the emphasis will shift to figuring out riddles and utilizing the environment to discover other answers.

Since players won't know anything beforehand, the setting will be crucial in determining how terrifying the game will be. Since everything must be physically interacted with and nothing will be performed automatically or on command, there is potential for jump scares and anticipation buildup.

4) Weapons

The game has collectible weaponry, but developer Ebb Software emphasizes that the game is not shooting-based and that many circumstances would necessitate hiding, taking a different route, or possibly closing a gate to keep an opponent far away.

The distinctiveness of the weapons in this game is a good reflection of the gloomy, unsettling prison environment for players who decide to charge in with full might. Weapons are made from components of the planet and even human body parts.

The close ties between weaponry and the environment and its inhabitants may point to a more intricate plot element where everything is connected to one another in a way that is particularly appropriate for the adventure in the game.

3) Puzzles

The game provides a distinctive fusion of horror and puzzles. There are one or more significant puzzles for the players to solve in each Act. Most of them are somewhat difficult without becoming frustrating. The game's puzzles are a centerpiece of the game, including a few that are skillful and interestingly merge the body horror elements.

The puzzles in the game not only challenge the player's creativity and originality but also make them perform some very repulsive actions. Unsettling its users is undoubtedly what Ebb Software intends, but only in ways that are reasonable in this context. The riddles are sufficiently difficult in terms of creativity to necessitate some thought, but they are not utterly obscure.

2) Unique levels

The game's aesthetic leaves the strongest first impact. Every region that players explore in Scorn is influenced by H.R. Giger's penchant for biological constructions. Since making its debut in 2014, the game has demonstrated the potential of its eerie setting, which is reminiscent of the Alien universe, through an aesthetic style that amplifies the available gameplay's impact.

The game's level is intended to be unpleasant. Its mechanically intricate contraptions are covered in the blood of abandoned corpses that have been left to rot in careless decay, and the walls of its labyrinthine hallways are built with tortuous contortions of flesh.

Although Scorn's aesthetic draws inspiration from well-known sources, it does so in a way that effectively maintains a slow and repulsive environment.

1) Gamepass

Xbox Game Pass regularly adds new titles, but October is unique because it's a time when many people appreciate anything spooky and horror-related, especially games. There are many timeless horrors to play again, but it's always wonderful to indulge in something different.

It will be available on Xbox Game Pass from October 14 to a large number of subscribers. If players want the latest additions that fit the season, it appears that Xbox Game Pass is the better option for Halloween 2022.

