Scorn release date and time for all platforms - system requirements, Xbox Game Pass, and more

Scorn, the upcoming horror shooter from Ebb Software, is coming this week to both PC and Xbox X/S platforms. Based on art by H. R. Giger and Zdzislaw Bekinski, Scorn is a first-person bio-punk survival horror title.

A game that features disturbing, grotesque visuals, Scorn is expected to be released soon. Here’s what players need to know about this eerie-looking upcoming title.

Here’s what fans need to know about the upcoming shooter Scorn

Scorn will be released on October 14, 2022, with a horrifying new world to explore and some genuinely disturbing visuals. The game is scheduled to be released at 6 am ET/3 pm PT. Here are some more time zones to be aware of, so you can pick up a copy of Scorn when it releases.

Scorn @scorn_game A nightmare unleashed upon the world.



See below for when you can experience the horror on both Xbox X|S & PC. A nightmare unleashed upon the world.See below for when you can experience the horror on both Xbox X|S & PC. https://t.co/SgguqTiW5U

6 am ET

3 am PT

11 am BST

3:30 pm IST

7pm JST

The game, however, is only going to be available on Xbox X/S platforms and PC storefronts. While that might change in the future, it is an Xbox/PC exclusive at the time of writing.

The minimum and recommended system requirements have been shared and are available via Steam. Here's what players need to know about Ebb Software's upcoming game.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: QuadCore AMD Ryzen 3 3300X / Intel Core i5-8400

QuadCore AMD Ryzen 3 3300X / Intel Core i5-8400 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB) Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional notes: SSD (Solid State Drive)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 2070 (8 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce 2070 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Solid State Drive)

It has also been confirmed that the FPS will be available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass, so players won’t have to wait long to play the game for free, provided they have an Xbox Game Pass account. But what is Scorn, exactly?

The first-person horror shooter is designed to make a terrifying world feel “lived in”. There are no cutscenes to distract the player as they move through interconnected tunnels and pathways. Each location in the game has its own theme, characters, and puzzles to experience.

The game was designed around the idea of being “thrown into the world”, with the player being isolated and lost in a grotesque environment. It is also a Mature Rated game, with mentions of extreme violence, blood and gore, and imagery that some might find disturbing.

The art style for the game is incredibly morbid, with each area featuring its own unique horrors to endure. It's the perfect game to release this close to Halloween, making it an excellent purchase for fans of uncomfortable, grotesque, alien visuals.

In addition to being available on Game Pass, there's also a deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and a soundtrack composed by Aethek & Lustmord.

However, for fans of such types of horror titles, they will not have to wait long, since the game releases on October 14, 2022 for both PC (Steam and EGS) as well as Xbox X/S.

