10 best horror games worth replaying in September 2022

Horror games allow audiences to live out their favorite horror movies. Fans of the genre are constantly on the lookout for a good horror experience that can leave a lasting impression, preferably one that does not let their imagination rest whenever they are alone in the dark.

Aside from a handful of titles, 2022 has seen little in horror game releases, although it has showcased many promising titles for the future. Upcoming horror games like The Callisto Protocol and Scorn are highly anticipated releases, and fans cannot wait to get our hands on them to be scared.

If you are a fan of the thrilling, anxiety-filled, adrenalin-pumping horror experiences, then you will be hunting for something to satisfy that need this September. To help such people out, here are 10 of the best horror games that are worth replaying this September.

10 horror games that you can get into this September

1) The Quarry

Supermassive Games is having a great year so far with its release of The Quarry on June 10, 2022. The game is a return to its traditional take on interactive drama horror games, which is a single-player experience that gives players control of a large cast of characters in a story typical of a Hollywood B-movie.

Although you would be hard put to compare The Quarry to a B-movie, as its story is quite fun to play through and has only minor failings. The story follows a group of camp counselors who get stuck at camp for another night after it is closed for the season. As you might expect, it doesn’t turn out to be a normal night in the woods as the characters hope it to be.

The narrative is centered around ghosts, supernatural beasts, and a curse, which is further fueled by interpersonal drama and family matters. One of the best features of The Quarry is that it features 186 different endings, based on player choice and regarding which characters survive and in what state.

2) Outlast

The Outlast Trails has officially received a brand new trailer during Gamescom 2022, and fans of the Outlast series could not be more ecstatic. The long-running horror game series started off in 2013 with the release of the first game, Outlast. With the upcoming game months away from release, this would be a great time to dip into the series, starting with the first game.

Outlast is a first-person survival horror game where players will find themselves trapped inside a psychiatric hospital. The bad news is that the patients are all loose in the building, meaning you’ll need to find ways to stay out of sight and at times run straight out in the opposite direction from the homicidal maniacs.

The good news is that you’ll have a video camera that can record most of the things that are happening, and it comes with a night vision mode. You would want to use the night vision mode and make sure you have enough batteries to enable it at all times.

3) Slender: The Arrival

If you really want to be scared out of your wits with a combination of psychological and supernatural horror and don’t mind older titles, you can try out Slender: The Arrival. Based on Slenderman's creepy-pasta legend, the game was developed by indie developer Blue Isle Studios, and boy did they do a good job.

As an indie horror game, it is definitely smaller in scope than AAA titles and can be completed within two to three hours. But don’t let that get your guard down, as that's exactly how the game, and Slenderman, gets you. After a relatively peaceful intro, things quickly get topsy turvy when night falls, and Slenderman himself makes an appearance.

Things never quite let up after that moment, as you are constantly on edge and feel as if something is observing you from a distance. In fact, there are several things that make themselves known throughout different points of the game. Slender: The Arrival is one of the best horror game experiences, as players can never be truly at ease when playing it.

4) The Dark Pictures Anthology

With Supermassive Game’s second upcoming horror game release, The Devil In Me from Dark Pictures Anthology coming later this year, it would be a great time to revisit the series once more. Consisting of three games, The Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes, this anthology series has had quite the success in the horror game department.

As an anthology series, each game in it is a standalone title, telling an original tale with brand new characters. The games are known to include at least one Hollywood celebrity in their cast, while the story revolves around some sort of supernatural phenomenon or the other.

These horror games can be played in a co-op mode, supporting up to two players. Players will be given control of different characters in different parts of the story, where they must make choices that affect the larger narrative. Choices can have immediate consequences, or act as a butterfly effect for later events.

5) Bloodborne

If you are a horror fan but also like hitting the horror where it hurts, then maybe it is time to get immersed in Bloodborne once more. This FromSoftware title dabbles in Lovecraftian horror and contains a fair selection of monsters that the player can defeat in single combat (most of the time).

Friedrich Nietzsche’s line “whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster” is at the heart of Bloodborne. Various hideous creatures prowl the streets of Yharnam, some of whom were once noble people, pursuing a just cause and seeking to do good.

As is the case with most Soulsborne games, the world is a melancholy one, with much of its glory and grandeur left behind in the dust. What remains is an echo of the past, where even the great heroes of old have fallen, demonstrated perfectly by the various boss fights the player finds themselves in.

6) The Blair Witch

The Blair Witch is a survival horror game by developer Bloober Team, which came out on August 30, 2019. The game, which is played in first-person, sees former police officer Ellis Lynch head out into the Black Hills Forest in search of a missing child, Peter Shannon.

The game is as unnerving as the original movie about the Blair Witch and does not hold back from baffling the player with inexplicable phenomena. The story is a complex sequence of events, and you will no doubt be caught in the Blair Witch’s trap during their first playthrough unless you have looked up a walkthrough or something.

One silver lining in all of this is that Ellis is accompanied on this quest by his pet dog, Bullet. You can command Bullet to perform a number of activities, such as retrieving items, scouting ahead, and staying close. There is even an option to reprimand him, although you will have to be a monster to scold this good boy.

7) From The Darkness

Another indie title that does scares better than some AAA games, From The Darkness is a first-person psychological horror game by developer N4bA, which was released on March 30, 2021, on Steam. Don’t let the psychological tag fool you though; the game is chock-full of unexplainable supernatural phenomena.

The premise is simple enough, as the player character heads to the apartment of their deceased grandfather. However, once they’re in the apartment itself, things start to go horribly wrong, as it looks like Grandad is into a lot of weird things, like murdering people and stuffing them into walls.

The reason this horror game works is primarily due to its spectacular sound design. You will always be able to hear ambient noises around the apartment and other areas and never be sure what exactly is making them. The music also picks up at just the points, with loud base tones that serve to dial up the scares to 11.

8) Resident Evil: Village

If you are a Resident Evil fan, why not jump into the latest game in the series, Resident Evil: Village? This second chapter in the story of Ethan Winters, which started in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, takes him to a village in eastern Europe, where he must search for this missing baby daughter, Rose.

Ethan is far more resilient this time around though, as he apparently had a bout of training sessions with man-mountain Chris Redfield. He can wield several different guns, melee weapons, and explosives and is a veritable walking death machine, provided you have the ammo, of course, something all Resident Evil players struggle with.

Despite bearing the tag of a survival horror game, this is more of an action-adventure title, with the proper horror elements being relegated to just a single section. It’s still a great way to immerse yourself in a Resident Evil game with a village setting before the Resident Evil 4 remake comes out.

9) Silent Hill 2

Rumors of a Silent Hill 2 remake are making the rounds in the gaming community again, which is always an exciting prospect for fans of horror games. Of the Silent Hill series, Silent Hill 2 is considered the better game after all, and with such rumors on the roll, it may be time to get back to the game once more.

The story of James Sunderland and the struggle with his own fears and insecurities is now famous among video game horror fans. Even the persistent antagonist, Pyramid Head, has since become a popular figure in the industry, even getting homages and references in other games.

James comes to the town of Silent Hill hoping to find answers, as he receives a letter from his deceased wife calling him there. Things are not what they seem when he arrives in town, as most residents seem to have gone missing, and a strange fog envelops the area. As James explores the surrounding area, things only go downhill from there.

10) Dead Space

If you are a fan of horror games, there is never a good reason not to replay the original Dead Space. Created with a vision of Resident Evil but in space, the game managed to go above and beyond this initial goal with a narrative that led to two sequels and an experience that has yet to be mimicked.

Creator Glen Schofield has since moved on to other projects, such as the upcoming game, The Callisto Protocol, which looks to be a spiritual sequel to Dead Space, as it greatly resembles the title. A remake of the original Dead Space is also in development by Motive Studio under Electronic Arts.

In Dead Space, players take on the role of Isacc Clarke, an engineer sent to investigate the space mining vessel, USG Ishimura. Once he reaches the ship, it turns out most of the crow is dead, and the station has been overrun with mutated homicidal creatures, dubbed Necromorphs.

