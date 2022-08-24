The Callisto Protocol debuts new gameplay at Gamescom 2022: Showcases all new mutation system, environmental challenges, and more

From the stage of Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, the developers of The Callisto Protocol have showcased yet another gameplay trailer.

The highly anticipated survival horror game from Glen Schofield, the creator of the iconic Dead Space games, is looking good throughout all the showcase events in the last few months.

First revealed at The Game Awards in 2020, the developers have gradually revealed more information regarding gameplay mechanics, setting, and other features in the last few months.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame In case you missed us at Opening Night Live, check out our latest gameplay teaser. youtu.be/rZ8swZdUl00 In case you missed us at Opening Night Live, check out our latest gameplay teaser. youtu.be/rZ8swZdUl00

Sony's State of Play showcase in June 2022 gave us an official release date for the game, which is December 2, 2022. Fans also got to witness an extended in-game footage showcase at this year's Summer Game Fest.

The Gamescom 2022 world premiere of The Callisto Protocol revealed more of what is to come.

The Callisto Protocol showcase trailer in The Gamescom 2022 showcases the environmental challenges of the upcoming survival horror game

The protagonist of The Callisto Protocol, Jacob Lee, yet again ventures into another part of Black Iron Prison in this new trailer. Roughly broken up into two sections, the trailer showcases combat in the first and environmental challenges in the second.

A new gameplay feature that Glen Schofield revealed today is the mutation system that made an appearance in the first part of the trailer. As you will be fighting enemies to progress through Black Iron Prison, you will encounter some enemies with tentacles coming out of them.

If you fail to kill them in time, they will mutate into bigger and nastier monstrosities. At best, it will take more of your resources to take them out; at worst, you will be slain.

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame Now that the cats out of the bag, allow us to introduce @joshduhamel as Jacob Lee Now that the cats out of the bag, allow us to introduce @joshduhamel as Jacob Lee 👀 https://t.co/6naPImJip8

Other than this new gameplay system, the trailer showcased more of the environmental dismemberment system that fans of the game are already familiar with.

The second section of the world premiere showed a barrage of water descending into an incredibly long hallway of Black Iron Prison. It surged through the corridor, taking the main character along with it as you will control him and try to steer clear of oncoming environmental obstacles.

The trailer ended with Jacob Lee’s body meeting the blade of a giant industrial fan and being dismembered. Gore fiesta for the gore enjoyers!

On a related note, the most recent news revealed that the team at Striking Distance Studios studied "real-life" horror and gore during the development of the game. Hence, fans can expect realistic dismemberments as the game arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 2, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar