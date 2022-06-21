"A lot of real-life examples of horror and gore": The Callisto Protocol's developers discuss the influences on the game

The Callisto Protocol is set to be Dead Space's spiritual successor, and the footage shown so far promises an exciting experience. Fans were given a glimpse of the title both at the recent State of Play and at the Summer Game Fest 2022. Players are in for a bloodbath and gore in a tense environment as the developers seek to further the survival horror genre.

The gameplay reveals that players saw featured a terrifying gamespace with familiar visuals of monsters and violence. The setting of a prisoner colony on Jupiter's moon perfectly fits the billing of the visceral horror that was showcased. In a conversation with PCGamesN, the chief creative officer of Striking Distance Studios, Chris Stone, discussed the game's influences and inspiration.

The developers behind The Callisto Protocol looked at Silent Hill, Resident Evil, films, and real-life examples while creating the game

The Callisto Protocol is the debut title from Striking Distance Studios. Glen Schofield (who co-created the Dead Space series) is part of the studio, and the similarities between the two titles are unmistakable. Stone, who was involved as the animation director on Dead Space, stated:

"Naturally, our creative fingerprints are all over The Callisto Protocol. All those ideas we had years ago on Dead Space that we couldn’t do because the hardware couldn’t keep up, now we can do them, and it’s amazing."

The Callisto Protocol @CallistoTheGame Go in for the kill, or take enemies apart limb by limb. Go in for the kill, or take enemies apart limb by limb. https://t.co/ReEFclaEtF

Speaking about other inspirations for the upcoming title, Stone explained that games like Silent Hill and Resident Evil were "obvious influences." The team also looked at other cultural products like movies such as The Thing and Event Horizon, especially French and Korean cinema in the horror genre. Furthermore, Stone said:

"We’ve found ourselves looking at a lot of real-life examples of horror and gore. While these were a lot less fun to research, it was some of the most memorable and valuable content when it came to creating realistic visuals and experiences."

The game will take place in 2320 at Black Iron, a prison colony on Jupiter's moon Callisto. Players will be stepping into the shoes of prisoner Jacob Lee, who finds himself fending against an alien invasion. The macabre aspect of the title is embodied in the various forms of violence, gore, and body horror showcased in both the clips revealed so far.

While it was originally set in the PUBG universe, Schofield clarified earlier this year that The Callisto Protocol would have its own story and world. The title will still have little nods to PUBG for fans to discover but will reside in its own unique universe.

Glen A. Schofield @GlenSchofield FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, &we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe. FYI @CallistoTheGame is its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG Universe. It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but grew into its own world. PUBG is awesome, &we will still have little surprises for fans, but TCP is its own world, story and universe.

Eager to step into the world of visceral horror, fans have been excited about The Callisto Protocol for some time now. The game will be released on December 2 later this year and will be available for Windows, PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One & Series X|S.

