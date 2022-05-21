With budget and ambition, The Callisto Protocol will aim to recreate success of Dead Space

The Callisto Protocol will be a future entrant to a genre in which the Dead Space trilogy is considered the holy grail. The former is an upcoming game with big ambitions if its developers are to be believed.

There will be no shortage of funding or expertise as the title is backed by none other than Krafton. The publisher is already known for its work with PUBG, and fans' expectations will also be high.

However, emulating a game like Dead Space won't be easy, as the games have set a standard.

EA's sci-fi horror survival games have been known for their execution and a perfect blend of action and freight. Trapped among alien freaks, players have to survive first and kill later, as the three titles created a cult following.

Given the similar genre, the Callisto Protocol will naturally be inspired by it. If Krafton is believed, it will be an AAAA project, which indicates the amount of belief in the project.

The Callisto Protocol will look to do what Dead Space has done in the past

Several titles belong to the horror genre, with shooter elements. Over the years, Dead Space has created a space for itself purely based on how it could blend the different genres.

As users cut their way through the aliens, there was always tension about something sinister waiting for them.

In comparison, very little is known about The Callisto Protocol, and the news so far has come from Krafton's quarterly reports. The company's ambitious project is set to be released in 2022, and quite interestingly, it's set to be a quad A (AAAA) release.

Usually, AAA is used to indicate the big-budget games supported by money and the required tech. AAAA is a new term, but it all showcases the ambition of the developers.

Shinobi602 @shinobi602 The Callisto Protocol | First Screenshot 🪐 The Callisto Protocol | First Screenshot 🪐 https://t.co/7kI62Ymwd2

The focus will be to ensure that The Callisto Protocol delivers on the highest levels of horror and action. This dual focus makes it somewhat comparable to the Dead Space games.

As far as action is concerned, Krafton will look to bring its PUBG experience if there are any shooter elements in the final game.

More information is expected to be available in the upcoming months, especially if the developers want to release it in 2022. The Summer Games Fest could be one of the big-ticket events where it could feature.

As far as ambition is concerned, fans will hope that it would indeed be able to match the greatness of Dead Space. Despite their excellence, all three games have aged significantly, but there hasn't been much noticeable addition lately.

Another area that could be of massive advantage to Krafton's title will be its release time.

Unlike EA's release, The Callisto Project will likely be coming with next-gen enabled, which could add new flavors absent in earlier games. Fans will certainly hope to get another great title on their hands.

For the time being, the only option is to wait for the next update from the developer.

