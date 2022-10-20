No Man's Sky patch 4.0.3 official notes: Fixes issues with players loading location, crashes, and more

Sean Murray recently announced that Hello Games was launching patch 4.0.3 in No Man's Sky, which is meant to fix a number of issues reported by those playing the Waypoint update. The developers have been releasing updates and fixes recently to address the issues that stemmed from the major patch 4.0.

Hello Games introduced Waypoint patch 4.0 in No Man's Sky earlier this month, along with the launch of the title on Nintendo Switch. The game has already received a number of major updates in 2022, including Sentinel, Outlaws, and Endurance.

Such content inclusions often result in bugs and glitches. Hello Games has already released a couple of patches that fix several of the issues reported by players. So what does patch 4.0.3 do in No Man's Sky?

No Man's Sky patch 4.0.3 official notes overview

The blog post for the latest patch begins by thanking those who have been playing the game since the Wapoint update, as well as gamers who took the time to report the issues they faced "via Zendesk or console crash reporting." With patch 4.0.3, Hello Games seeks to further resolve problems that continue to disrupt the gameplay experience.

The biggest fix in the latest patch concerns an issue players were having with their loading location. They were being loaded in the wrong location when they made an autosave within the Space Anomaly without disembarking from their ship.

Other than that, patch 4.0.3 fixes crash issues that can occur when players pin a completed journey milestone and access the 'Catalog & Guide' page. The patch also resolves a number of crashes that are memory-related. It is now live on Nintendo Switch for players to check out.

The notes for the patch are as follows:

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause players to be loaded in the wrong location after making an autosave within the Space Anomaly but without disembarking from their ship.

Fixed a crash that could occur when pinning a completed journey milestone.

Fixed a crash that could occur when accessing the Catalogue & Guide page.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes.

Hello Games has assured that they will continue to identify and address issues reported by No Man's Sky players through patches and fixes in the future. Players can raise a ticket regarding any error they encounter by submitting a bug report here.

A look at Waypoint

The Waypoint update overhauled several fundamental gameplay elements that included game modes, inventory, milestones, journey cataloguing, and more. Although the patch 4.0 inventory changes have been divisive in nature, the update brought some delightful content to the game.

A couple of the most interesting changes brought by Waypoint have been the option of auto-saving and the introduction of trade rockets. The former allows players to explore the cosmos without having to be constantly bothered about saving their progress.

The latter is a welcome addition that makes selling items on the Galactic Trade Network way smoother. Among other things, Hello Games has also buffed up the visual effects of the game with patch 4.0. The new effects have been much appreciated by the No Man's Sky community.

