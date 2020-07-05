×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Official PUBG Mobile Lite tournament with Rs 50,000 prize pool announced

  • An official PUBG Mobile Lite tournament has been announced.
  • Find out all the details about the PUBG Mobile Lite tournament in this article.
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 20:02 IST
Official PUBG Mobile lite tournament announced.
Official PUBG Mobile lite tournament announced.

A new PUBG Mobile Lite tournament called ‘Battle of Champions’ has been announced on the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile Lite. The tournament has a prize pool of INR 50,000 and registrations for the competition are now underway.

How to register for the PUBG Mobile Lite tournament?

The Facebook post includes a link to the Google form via which the players can register. However, there are specific requirements that the players have to fulfill to register for this official tournament. 

It is also quite crucial to note that the form states that only 600 clans will be selected.

Here is the link to register for the tournament.

Rules and Regulations

Here are some of the essential rules and regulations of the tournament that all the players must follow.

Rules 1/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)
Rules 1/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)
Rules 2/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)
Rules 2/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)
Advertisement
Rules 3/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)
Rules 3/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)

It has been clearly stated that the players must adhere to all the rules and regulations mentioned in the images above. It has also been stated that it is necessary for the players to record their gameplay.

Here is the scoring system for the tournament

First Position = 23 Points 

Second Position = 18 Points 

Third Position = 16 Points 

Fourth Position = 14 Points 

Fifth Position = 12 Points 

Sixth Position = 10 Points 

Seventh Position = 9 Points 

Eighth Position = 7 Points 

Ninth Position = 6 Points 

Tenth Position = 5 Points 

Eleventh Position = 4 Points 

Twelfth Position = 3 Points 

Thirteenth Position = 2 Points 

Fourteenth Position = 1 Points 

Fifteenth Position = 0 Points 

Per kill = 1 Point

For further queries, the players can join the official discord server for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Click here to join the discord server.

Also Read: How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile Android in 2020

Published 05 Jul 2020, 20:02 IST
Mobile Lite
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी