Official PUBG Mobile Lite tournament with Rs 50,000 prize pool announced
- An official PUBG Mobile Lite tournament has been announced.
- Find out all the details about the PUBG Mobile Lite tournament in this article.
A new PUBG Mobile Lite tournament called ‘Battle of Champions’ has been announced on the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile Lite. The tournament has a prize pool of INR 50,000 and registrations for the competition are now underway.
How to register for the PUBG Mobile Lite tournament?
The Facebook post includes a link to the Google form via which the players can register. However, there are specific requirements that the players have to fulfill to register for this official tournament.
It is also quite crucial to note that the form states that only 600 clans will be selected.
Here is the link to register for the tournament.
Rules and Regulations
Here are some of the essential rules and regulations of the tournament that all the players must follow.
It has been clearly stated that the players must adhere to all the rules and regulations mentioned in the images above. It has also been stated that it is necessary for the players to record their gameplay.
Here is the scoring system for the tournament
First Position = 23 Points
Second Position = 18 Points
Third Position = 16 Points
Fourth Position = 14 Points
Fifth Position = 12 Points
Sixth Position = 10 Points
Seventh Position = 9 Points
Eighth Position = 7 Points
Ninth Position = 6 Points
Tenth Position = 5 Points
Eleventh Position = 4 Points
Twelfth Position = 3 Points
Thirteenth Position = 2 Points
Fourteenth Position = 1 Points
Fifteenth Position = 0 Points
Per kill = 1 Point
For further queries, the players can join the official discord server for PUBG Mobile Lite.
Click here to join the discord server.
