Official PUBG Mobile Lite tournament with Rs 50,000 prize pool announced

A new PUBG Mobile Lite tournament called ‘Battle of Champions’ has been announced on the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile Lite. The tournament has a prize pool of INR 50,000 and registrations for the competition are now underway.

How to register for the PUBG Mobile Lite tournament?

The Facebook post includes a link to the Google form via which the players can register. However, there are specific requirements that the players have to fulfill to register for this official tournament.

It is also quite crucial to note that the form states that only 600 clans will be selected.

Here is the link to register for the tournament.

Rules and Regulations

Here are some of the essential rules and regulations of the tournament that all the players must follow.

Rules 1/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)

Rules 2/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)

Rules 3/3 (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile lite discord server/BOC Rulebook section)

It has been clearly stated that the players must adhere to all the rules and regulations mentioned in the images above. It has also been stated that it is necessary for the players to record their gameplay.

Here is the scoring system for the tournament

First Position = 23 Points

Second Position = 18 Points

Third Position = 16 Points

Fourth Position = 14 Points

Fifth Position = 12 Points

Sixth Position = 10 Points

Seventh Position = 9 Points

Eighth Position = 7 Points

Ninth Position = 6 Points

Tenth Position = 5 Points

Eleventh Position = 4 Points

Twelfth Position = 3 Points

Thirteenth Position = 2 Points

Fourteenth Position = 1 Points

Fifteenth Position = 0 Points

Per kill = 1 Point

For further queries, the players can join the official discord server for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Click here to join the discord server.

