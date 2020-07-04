How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile Android in 2020

PUBG Mobile has a variety of skins, costumes and characters that players can buy by spending UC.

UC are not easy to procure, and players have to spend real money to buy this in-game currency.

Free UC in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: pixel4k.com)

There are a variety of eye-catching skins, attractive emotes, costumes and characters in PUBG Mobile which players can avail. However, most of the game's exclusive items can only be obtained via in-game currency, known as cash or UC.

60 UC costs approximately 79 INR, whereas 180 UC will cost INR 249 and so on. Many players wish to have these fresh, attractive and exclusive in-game items; however, most of them cannot afford to spend real cash to purchase UC. So players look for other ways to get this in-game currency for free.

Sometimes, they even take the wrong path, like using a UC generator or the mod version of the game. If you are looking for a way to get UC for free and legally, this article is for you, as we will explore the legal ways to get in-game currency for free in PUBG Mobile.

How to get free UC in PUBG Mobile using an android device

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Reward (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Whenever someone speaks of getting in-game currency for free, Google Opinion Rewards tops the list, as it is legit and developed by Google. It is by far the most straightforward way to get in-game currency for free. Players have to install the app and answer simple surveys which would provide them with Google Play Credits.

They can then use these credits to purchase UC. The amount per survey is not much, but players can collect these credits over time and then buy UC at once. This app has over 50 million downloads, underlying its popularity among the masses.

PollPay

Poll Pay (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

PollPay is another popular application, though it has only over 1 million downloads; it is rated 4.5 stars with over 86k reviews. This application offers players several tasks and surveys that they have to complete to get rewards. The downside of using this app is that players can only withdraw it as Paypal money, and then have to purchase UC.

There are several other applications that players can use, and it is a matter of personal choice which one is preferred by users.

However, players should never buy UC from an unauthorised source, as it carries the risk of getting banned. It is also important that players stay away from any source that claims to offer free UC, as there is nothing for free in this world.

