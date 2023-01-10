One Piece Odyssey is an upcoming game from developers ILCA, based on the iconic One Piece franchise. The title is a turn-based role-playing game that follows protagonist Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates as they traverse a detailed and beautiful world.

A demo version will be available on January 10 with save data transferable to the full release. As the release of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is fast approaching, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, main producer of the game has a final message before you enter the world of memories.A demo version will be available on January 10 with save data transferable to the full release. As the release of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY is fast approaching, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, main producer of the game has a final message before you enter the world of memories.A demo version will be available on January 10 with save data transferable to the full release. https://t.co/61D3aoHCvB

The game will be simultaneously released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those looking forward to playing it PC may be curious about the minimum and recommended system requirements for the title.

Thankfully, publisher Bandai Namco recently released details regarding the same on their website. This article will list the hardware specifications required to run the game smoothly.

Bandai Namco’s One Piece Odyssey is not a particularly demanding game

Fans of the One Piece franchise will be delighted to know that both the minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the title are quite reasonable. Even players with a relatively older machine should be able to enjoy a stutter-free experience. The detailed requirements for the game are listed below.

Minimum system requirements for One Piece Odyssey:

Windows 10 x64 bit operating system

An Intel Core i5-6600 or an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G CPU

8 GB of RAM

A Geforce GTX 780 or a Radeon R9 290X GPU

DirectX 11 support

35 GB disk space

Recommended system requirements for One Piece Odyssey:

Windows 10 x64 bit operating system

An Intel Core i5-8400 or an AMD Ryzen 3 3100 CPU

8 GB of RAM

A Geforce GTX 1060 or a Radeon RX 590 GPU

Directx 11 support

35 GB disk space

What is One Piece Odyssey?

The latest entry in the One Piece franchise, Odyssey is a turn-based role-playing game being developed for all next-gen systems and, curiously enough, the PlayStation 4.

The game follows Luffy and his crew of pirates as they explore a mysterious island that they find themselves marooned on after their ship gets destroyed during a storm. The crew must work together to solve puzzles and battle against the dangers on the island in an all-new, original story that is expected to capture the hearts of both fans and newcomers alike. The game is set to feature traditional JRPG elements with some unique twists.

The title was announced back in March 28, 2022 as a part of the One Piece franchise’s 25th anniversary. Series author Eiichiro Oda was directy involved in the development of the game. Odyssey also boasts a soundtrack from composer Motoi Sakuraba of Dark Souls fame. Pre-orders are live at the time of writing and an official release is scheduled for January 13, 2023.

