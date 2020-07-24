Arshpreet "GiLL" Singh is a PUBG Mobile player who currently plays for Orange Rock Esports. In his competitive gaming career, GiLL has been part of several organisations like Team 8bit, Tigers Reborn and Godlike. GiLL is also present on social media platforms — YouTube and Instagram — by the name Gill Pubg.

GiLL is a sniper cum assaulter and has been showing astonishing performances at the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. In an exclusive chat, GiLL tells Sportskeeda about his feelings regarding OR and GodLike swapping Vampire and himself, the reason for OR's excellent performance at the PMWL 2020, his favourite teammate and more.

Q: Other than gaming, how were you in studies and which field did you choose?

A: I have always been average when it comes to studies, mostly because I was more into practical knowledge and of course, gaming. I started with PC games when I was in Class 11.

Q: How was your family support initially when you started gaming?

A: They were supportive when I started, and they are still so.

Q: Who is your favourite teammate, and why?

A: It's difficult to choose from the great players that I have had as teammates. I feel like they are equally good at what they do, but if I had to choose one, it would be Mavi, because he is the one who can handle stressful situations exceptionally.

Q: Games you used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A: Before PUBG Mobile even came into existence, I used to play PUBG PC. In fact, at one point, I was so addicted to it that it was the only thing I used to do from the time I came home from school till the time I went to sleep.

Q: What was the turning point of your career?

A: I would like to say that the qualifiers of the PUBG Mobile India Tour (PMIT) was my turning point. Before PMIT, I mostly use to play for fun, but later, I started seeing esports in a different light.

Q: The best tip that you would like to share with an underdog who wants to enter competitive gaming?

A: My advice to underdogs is don't make this your only focus, unless you have established yourself in this field. Focus on your studies and view this as another career option, not the only one.

Q: OR has been performing well at the PMWL and several other unofficial tournaments. What do you think is the reason behind it?

A: It's just that we all individually have enough experience and skills to know what we are doing, and do it right, even at such a high level. Also, our gameplay is alike, so we ease through it.

Q: You are always in the top fraggers list nowadays. How do you feel about that?

A: Well, this has been going on for a while now, and the only thing I'd like to say is: ''Arey, ye toh apna roz ka hai'', and overall, it just feels great.

Q: How do you feel about your swap with Vampire? (GiLL headed to OR and Vampire to GodLike)

A: I guess this swap was profitable for both of us, and it also benefited the teams.

Q: What pushes you and your team to grind for several hours a day?

A: We are all very ambitious, and just getting better at what we do makes us happy.

Q: What are your plans as a competitive gamer and content creator?

A: I plan on continuing my career as a professional esports player, and I look forward to being more active as a content creator.