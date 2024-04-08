OTK streamers Esfand, Nmplol, Malena, and others freak out while streaming the total solar eclipse on Twitch

The solar eclipse has everyone in North America pumped up, and Twitch streamers are no exception. On April 9, those in North America got the chance to see the incredibly rare total solar eclipse. Many content creators took the opportunity to stream themselves witnessing this incredible event, including the OTK lineup Esfand, Nmplol, and Malena.

The trio, along with a few other friends, set up a viewing area on the lawn and streamed their reactions to the solar eclipse on Nmplol’s channel.

For the unversed, a total eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun for a brief moment, blocking out the sun’s light. This was the first eclipse seen by the USA since 2017 and will be the last until August 2044.

Twitch streamers livestreamed themselves watching the solar eclipse

Armed with lawn chairs and protective glasses, the OTK streamers settled in before the peak of the solar eclipse, with one friend running around.

Nmplol told the others to settle down, saying,

“It's almost gone”

Despite the protective glasses, it appears Esfand snuck a look at the sun, exclaiming:

“I actually looked at it, f*ck!”

At the moment of the total eclipse, the screen grew visibly dark, turning pitch black at the peak. Many of the streamers pointed out how strange the feeling of darkness in the afternoon is, saying:

“This is so weird, this is so weird!”

The absolute darkness was accompanied by screams of wonder and surprise, with all of them exclaiming:

“Oh my god, it’s so crazy!”

At this point, it appears Malena had taken a look at the sun without her glass, prompting Nmplol to say:

“You’re not supposed to look at it right now”

The video ended with the Twitch streamers gushing about the eclipse they just experienced. The clip currently has almost 18k views, a figure which is increasing by the second.

NASA, too, took the opportunity of streaming the eclipse on Twitch, giving viewers a look from the other side, with the moon casting a shadow on the earth.