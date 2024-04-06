OTK Games Expo 2024: Date, time, livestream link, and other details explored

The OTK Games Expo 2024 is coming this summer, and it’s bringing with it a wealth of announcements, news, and so much more. Hosted and run by content creators like Asmongold, Emiru, and Esfand, the expo looks to fill the gap left by the permanent closure of the long-standing E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo).

While a wealth of information is not available at this time, a teaser has been given, revealing the dates and location of the OTK Games Expo 2024. Three and a half hours of video game reveals, updates, and fantastic content awaits gamers this summer.

What to know about the OTK Games Expo 2024

Expand Tweet

OTK Games Expo 2024 will kick off on June 4, 2024, at 12 pm PT. The event's official trailer was posted on X on April 5, 2024, showcasing highlights from previous events. The trailer also gave fans some information on what they can expect. This Games Expo is just one of the many huge events coming from One True King content creators this year.

The content creators promise that on their website, there will be games for everyone to take a sneak peek at, planning to traverse “various genres”. While no games are 100% confirmed at this time, the trailer teases that “40+ games” will be revealed or discussed. Previous events have had games like Brotato, Dork Romantik, Holdfast: Nations at War’s Napoleon Update, and the terrifying Choo-Choo Charles.

The OTK Games Expo will be hosted primarily by Asmongold but will almost certainly feature the rest of the One True King team, whether sharing the stage or competing against one another.

Expand Tweet

It will also no doubt lead to some interesting moments between the content creators themselves, such as Sodapoppin raging at Tectone’s choice of outfit at the 2023 event. While much of the event has been kept under wraps, fans are no doubt excited to see these content creators come together and put on the show.

The OTK Games Expo 2024 will air on zackrawrr on Twitch and the OTK Games Expo channel on YouTube. The event takes place June 4, 2024, at 12 pm PDT.