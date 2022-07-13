"Our focus was to create a brilliant sounding microphone": JBL Quantum Stream interview & review with Mikael Herje

JBL has entered the gaming space with their first standalone microphone for content creation in the JBL Quantum Stream. However, it is also excellent for anyone who simply needs a microphone in their day-to-day life, and it is affordable to boot. But while it is cost-effective, is it going to be what streamers need in their setup?

In addition to reviewing the JBL Quantum Stream, Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker also sat down with Mikael Herje, Global Director of Communication and Wearable Products at HARMAN about the microphone. They discussed the reasons behind some of the design choices, and much more.

Mikael Herje discusses the decision to have two polar patterns instead of the typical four

Q:The JBL Quantum Stream is a pretty powerful mic, but I noticed that there are only two voice pick-up patterns, instead of the four that some other microphones employ. What led to this decision?

Mikael: Our focus when developing the JBL Quantum was to create a brilliant sounding microphone with a great user interface wrapped in simplistic but advanced design. With that starting point, we made the choice to develop a two condenser module microphone focusing on the two most commonly used polar patterns for in-game streaming or content creation: Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

With the support of the JBL Quantum Engine, the users can customize and improve EQ setting as well as the build in LEDs and upgrade the JBL Quantum Stream with the latest available software.

Q: The microphone itself is a dual capsule condenser mic, but what does that mean for the regular user?

Mikael: It allows the user to switch between two selectable polar patterns, or in other terms choose the directionality of the microphone pickup. In the JBL Quantum Stream, we have incorporated the two most commonly used polar patterns used by streamers and content creators: Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Q: What inspired the choice to design the Quantum Stream? Did you see a spot in the streaming mic scene that you could fill?

Mikael: We wanted to create a super lightweight high-performance microphone but at the same time keep the design looking sleek and sophisticated to address not only the in-game streamers, but also the consumers looking for a stand-alone USB microphone to improve their voice quality when creating content.

Q: One of the things I think is interesting is that the stand swivels around, to lean the mic in a variety of angles. Did anything in particular inform this design choice?

Mikael: A microphone, no matter the type of polar pickup pattern, must be pointed at the direction of the audio it is designated to pick up for the best possible audio recording. Having a swivel stand that allows the user to angle it in multiple directions improves the overall flexibility of the product and the quality of the recording.

Q: As this is your first USB microphone, have any lessons been learned from its development?

Mikael: Being part of the Harman family helped us in the development as we could share learnings with our colleagues from other development teams, but also learn from them.

JBL Quantum Stream review: How does the mic hold up?

I have to say, for the price point, I was very impressed by the JBL Quantum Stream microphone. My experience with standalone condenser microphones has not been great, mostly due to the setup in which my computer exists. I have recently moved, so it is an excellent time to try this microphone.

This is JBL’s first standalone microphone in the Quantum series, and in my opinion, it certainly has delivered. It’s not a perfect product, but it is, in my estimation, a terrific starter condenser microphone for budding content creators. It is also excellent for the average PC user, who might need a microphone for conference calls, podcasts, or whatever they get up to.

A simple design with easy-to-use functionality

It is important for a microphone to look good and be easy to use. The JBL Quantum Stream has a sleek, sharp, black look, and it is easy to tell when it is muted. The underside has RGB lighting with a few presets that can be adjusted via the JBL Quantum Engine app. If you tap the top of the microphone, it mutes and glows red.

The base of the microphone is small and rests on a stand that can be rotated 360 degrees, so that no matter how the streamer is sitting, the audio can be heard. It’s also not especially complex to use. This particular microphone only has two voice pick-up patterns: Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Cardioid is for when the streamer only needs to pick up audio in front of them, and Omnidirectional picks up audio in all directions around it. Both of these work great, but I don’t need Omnidirectional, to be honest.

Users of this microphone also need the JBL Quantum Engine software, which is a free download. It allows users to adjust lighting, equalizers, and much more. It is certainly a helpful piece of software.

How does it actually sound though?

I very much like the sound the JBL Quantum Stream produces. The video clips in this review are from the livestreams I ran that featured this particular microphone. While I love the sound of this microphone, especially for its price point, it does lack a bit of noise cancellation.

If I close my office door while I’m streaming, there is no problem, and it does not pick up anything outside of this room. Otherwise, it is pretty easy to hear what is going on in other parts of the house. It lacks the audio clarity of some higher-end setups, but it’s still a very clear, easy-to-understand sound.

I found I had to turn the gain down a significant amount though, but I’m not a loud person to begin with. With the lower gain, I didn’t pick up as much background crackling or background noise, making the audio easy to understand.

Specifications

The JBL Quantum Stream is a solid starter microphone for many styles of content creation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Microphone Reviewed: JBL Quantum Stream

JBL Quantum Stream Product Provided By: JBL

JBL Release Date: Spring 2022

Spring 2022 Manufacturer: JBL

JBL Connection Type: 1 USB Type-C Female

1 USB Type-C Female Polar Pattern: Cardioid, Omnidirectional

Cardioid, Omnidirectional Pattern Selection: Switched (Adjusted on Mic)

Switched (Adjusted on Mic) Frequency Range: 20Hz to 20kHz

20Hz to 20kHz Microphone Frequency Response:

Impedance: >16Ohms

>16Ohms Weight: 0.5 lbs

0.5 lbs Price: $99.95

In Conclusion

The JBL Quantum Stream is cost-effective, small, lightweight, and has a solid all-around microphone. It is easy to set up, uses USB-C, and has an extra app to further customize settings.

I enjoyed using this microphone, and while it is not an upgrade from my current microphone, it is an excellent starter mic for virtually any kind of content creator. It is great for podcasters, YouTubers, and so much more. It’s light, so it can be held, it can easily be mounted, and it’s easy to use, and quick to mute.

