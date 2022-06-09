"Our streamer": Fans gush over HasanAbi's BBC appearance discussing gun control in the US

HasanAbi became the highlight of the community after he appeared on a recent BBC program on gun control. The streamer was live on his Twitch handle as well during his interview.

The streamer remotely appeared from his West Hollywood residence and discussed the need for stricter laws regarding access to guns in the aftermath of several horrifying gun-related violence in the recent past.

HasanAbi BBC World News interview: All you need to know

HasanAbi is a popular political commentator who has echoed the need for strong gun control several times. This was his first appearance on a major news channel. He was visibly happy and shocked as he joined the BBC on Zoom. He joked, saying:

"I feel like this is fake."

BBC's Simon Pusey was reporting on the ongoing discussions in DC around gun control, and Hasan was a panelist brought on to discuss the same. The gun debate has come back into focus for lawmakers post massive recent gun violence cases in Texas and Buffalo.

hasanabi @hasanthehun I MADE IT ON THE TELLY ON A CHEWSDAY NONETHELESS!!! AND I HAD THE QUEEN BEHIND ME! I MADE IT ON THE TELLY ON A CHEWSDAY NONETHELESS!!! AND I HAD THE QUEEN BEHIND ME! https://t.co/8oDYUoo2AV

The streamer followed a screening of Matthew McConaughey's White House address on the issue that same day.

Acyn @Acyn Wow, this McConaughey speech Wow, this McConaughey speech https://t.co/0CeFFdAhlw

The streamer discussed the influence the arms manufacturing industry held on policy-making and the NRA and concluded his appearance by discussing the disconnect between lawmakers' appetite for change in gun laws compared to many sections of voters.

"What the people want in America and what the politicians will end up doing are two very different things. There has been a almost complete consensus on the need for universal background checks, for the past decade. But it's still a non starter for the Republican Party, they don't even consider it a conversation."

Members of the BBC crew also tweeted, given the rare visuals of a Twitch streamer appearing on a major TV channel.

Bartosz Kielak @BartoszKielak @hasanthehun joining us live here, on the BBC World - an ungodly 3AM in London, but a much more reasonable 1900 pacific @hasanthehun joining us live here, on the BBC World - an ungodly 3AM in London, but a much more reasonable 1900 pacific https://t.co/xNykTo4i2a

Fans have been congratulating HasanAbi on the interview ever since, even after nearly 24 hours of the discussion going live.

Many also questioned the streamer's choice of apparel, given that the BBC lies on the more formal side of the news media.

Wasssup360💚🖤 @Wasssup360 @hasanthehun YOU WORE THAT SHIRT ON A LIVE BBC BROADCAST??? WHO IS YOUR PR PERSON???? @hasanthehun YOU WORE THAT SHIRT ON A LIVE BBC BROADCAST??? WHO IS YOUR PR PERSON???? https://t.co/bhRLP5mZE1

Hasan Piker, better known by his online alias HasanAbi, started his content creation journey with "The Breakdown," a political analysis show broadcast via Facebook. The streamer is best known for presenting news and political content in a way accessible to younger audiences.

He was also nominated for Just Chatting Streamer at the Streamer Awards.

