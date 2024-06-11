Outer Wilds update today (June 11): Patch notes revealed

Outer Wilds update for June 11 is out, with the patch notes revealing a hefty amount of changes and fixes. This includes the popularly-requested X-axis invert Move and Camera Look. The update also provides plenty of polish for visual features on the Switch version of the game.

The patch notes also had an intriguing line:

"It's me. No time to chat, SERN has found me. The drop at the flaming flower's atelier is active. Yes, of course I switched it off! El ps--hey, they hung up on me!"

The community soon marked it as a Steins; Gate reference. We will update this article once we find the reference in-game. You can find the rest of the Outer Wilds update patch notes below.

Trending

Outer Wilds update June 11 patch notes revealed

The patch notes for the Outer Wilds update on June 11 have been revealed by Mobius Digital. The announcement mentioned that this was the first time they "got a patch for ALL platforms," introducing the "x-axis invert" feature, bug fixes, and Switch version visual polish.

Expand Tweet

The entire patch notes are as follows:

New Feature: X-axis invert Move and Camera Look

Due to some very impassioned emails, we’ve added a long-requested feature: inverting the Move and Camera Look on the x-axis (horizontal). We hope all 18 of you, and Jeff, enjoy your topsy-turvy world.

Gameplay

Flying outside the solar system long enough to trigger the associated achievement now correctly triggers a new Slate dialogue option

Sudden death from above should occur less frequently while exploring the Hanging City

Portable light sources now react to crossing a certain boundary

A certain locator now can be viewed from afar with the Scout

Fixed some instances where the player could get stuck in a slow walk

Fixed an issue where if you quit to main menu while viewing slides the game would fail to load the main menu

Fixed various issues with collisions

Also Read: 5 hilarious ways to die in Outer Wilds

Art & Visuals

The Hourglass Twins are now correctly positioned on a certain holographic map

Fixed inconsistent Nomai child writing visuals on Giant's Deep

Tech

New Feature: You can now invert Move and Camera Look on the X-Axis (horizontal)

UI

Descriptions of settings update when you hover over a new setting with your mouse

The Regular UI size has been slightly reduced to match its size from before Patch 14

Lock On prompts now resize properly based on UI Size mode

Fixed selection arrows obscuring some text in the Options menu

Removed a duplicate button prompt when using the ghost matter camera in the Hearthian village

It's me. No time to chat, SERN has found me. The drop at the flaming flower's atelier is active. Yes, of course I switched it off! El ps--hey, they hung up on me!

The Wake Up prompt no longer appears over the Controller Disconnected message

The Ship Log no longer gets cut off when the Aspect Ratio is set to 5:4

When closing a Ship Log entry you should no longer see a white image

In Chinese, the "Mark on HUD" prompt no longer has text overflow issues

Adjusted the size of the "Leave Menu" button in "Switch Profile"

Fixed visual bug with ship Signalscope waveform

Various other minor UI fixes

Text & Localization

Fixed an issue where in some languages, such as Russian and Polish, in Regular UI size you would not see some Ship Log text

Fixed some overflowing text in some languages

Fixed a minor malapropism. It's "poring over" not "pouring over". Yes this was news to many of us as well!

Added some missing Echoes of the Eye playtesters to the credits

Fixed some Japanese characters using the wrong glyph set in the Credits, causing certain characters to be incorrect

PC Only

The gamma calibration screen can now be closed with the mouse

Improved mouse smoothing so it is no longer tied to framerate. You might need to adjust your mouse sensitivity after this update.

Another attempt to fix "lock on" breaking after pausing and changing application focus outside of the game

Increased the minimum sensitivity setting for mouse movement

If you're using a PS5 DualSense Controller you can now map the Touchpad button to an action

Nintendo Switch Patch 4 Changes

Art & Visuals

Improved the visuals of tractor beams throughout the game

Fixed inconsistent Nomai child writing visuals on Giant's Deep

A Nomai child's toy is now officially sponsored.

Improved resolution of a certain easter egg

Fixed a misaligned island splash effect on Giant's Deep

Timber Hearth's atmosphere visuals now react correctly during a certain solar event

Fixed missing collision and improper scaling of floating Nomai lights

Small slide projectors now cast shadows

Giant's Deep ocean no longer disappears when viewed through a projection pool

It's me. No time to chat, SERN has found me. The drop at the flaming flower's atelier is active. Yes, of course, I switched it off! El ps--hey, they hung up on me!

Taking scout photos no longer causes textures to pop in and out in Echoes of the Eye

Trees no longer turn white when approaching Brittle Hollow

Reduced visibility of a hidden location in Echoes of the Eye

Improved transition into and out of projection pools

Improved the transition into a certain starless void

Improved the visuals during the ending sequence

Various lighting adjustments and fixes

Improved texture resolution of many assets

Various fixes to collisions

Various fixes for incorrect, misaligned, or missing textures and materials

Various fixes for LODs so they match better with their high-resolution versions and reducing noticeable LOD popping

Fixed various issues where you could see through the world

Fixes for various minor visual issues

Gameplay

Sudden death from above should occur less frequently while exploring the Hanging City.

The ship no longer falls through the ground if left behind on a planet

Fixed some instances where the player could get stuck in a slow walk

Flying outside the solar system long enough to trigger the associated achievement now correctly triggers a new Slate dialogue option

Equipping the signalscope at a certain campsite no longer chucks the player away at high velocity

A secret passage on Ember Twin is now harder to spot from a distance

Fixed an issue where sometimes the music from many of the Travelers could not be heard

Tech

Reduced performance degradation over time

Improved loading speeds when traveling great distances instantly

Various memory optimizations to improve performance and stability

Text & Localization

Fixed some Japanese characters using the wrong glyph set in the Credits, causing certain characters to be incorrect

Fixed a certain Easter Egg so the code can be scanned by external tools

Updated the credits

UI

The ship HUD marker is no longer visible in scout photos

Various minor adjustments and fixes to UI in Normal and Large UI modes

Also Read: "This tin can hurtling through space": Outer Wilds developers talk about camping, space exploration, and making and breaking things

The developers reiterated that they would likely provide smaller updates from time to time but they are not guaranteed. Beyond that, there will be no major update for Outer Wilds or Echoes of the Eye in the future, with the team focusing on "new projects." Nevertheless, players can flag any issues they come across with the support page.